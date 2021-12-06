Johnnie Jackson delivers update on condition of Charlton Athletic players ahead of Ipswich Town clash

Charlton Athletic caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson has provided an update on Tom Pearce, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Jake Forster-Caskey, Sam Levelle, Ryan Inniss and Adam Matthews ahead of the Addicks’ clash with Ipswich Town.

Pearce has missed the last four matches for Charlton after being forced off the field during the Addicks’ 2-0 win against promotion-chasing Plymouth Argyle. That has seen him miss League One games against Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town as well as the FA Cup clash with Gateshead and EFL Trophy meeting with Aston Villa’s under-21s.

Blackett-Taylor also sat out Charlton’s visit to Gateshead in the FA Cup through a hamstring injury as Jackson saw his options limited. However, the Addicks were still able to secure a route through to the third round of the FA Cup as they continued to improve under their caretaker manager.

Those absences have added to the long-term issues that Charlton have had on the injury front with the likes of Matthews, Lavelle, Inniss and Forester-Caskey having been missing through injury for respective periods over the last few months.

Speaking to London News Online, Jackson has revealed that Pearce could be set to return against Ipswich, but he also suggested that it could come too soon for Blackett-Taylor and Matthews to be available. In addition, he revealed that both Lavelle and Inniss are making progress and Forester-Caskey could be available in the New Year.

He said: “Pearcey should be available. He needs to come through training this morning to have a chance. We’re hoping he’ll be fine.”

“He (Blackett-Taylor) picked it up in the Villa match. He felt his hammy towards the end of the game, which is disappointing.

“Adam (Matthews) won’t be available for Tuesday. Ryan Inniss is getting closer and Sam Lavelle is a bit longer term.

“Jake (Forster-Caskey) is progressing nicely but you’re probably looking at January before he is training with the squad, then we need to build him up with minutes for the U23s and stuff like that.”

The verdict

This is more positive news in the main for Charlton and having Pearce back available for Ipswich will be a major boost because they have missed the defender’s leadership qualities in the last few matches. With him back in the defence there will be a better chance of the Addicks picking up another good victory under their caretaker manager.

It is a shame that Tyler-Blackett and Matthews look set to miss out on the game against Ipswich but they are at least potentially close to getting back involved for Charlton. Those two offer some extra competition for places within the squad so it is vital that the Addicks get them back fully fit and ready as soon as possible.

There is also the chance that the Addicks’ long-term issues are starting to clear up now and the news that Inniss and Lavelle are making solid progress is excellent for Charlton. Obviously, it will be a longer wait for Forster-Caskey but it seems as though he is on track according to these comments.