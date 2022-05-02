Johnnie Jackson addresses future of 24-year-old Charlton Athletic player

Charlton Athletic have had to spend a campaign in League One, battling towards the bottom of the division and then the middle of the league.

Blackpool on the other hand have allowed one of the Addicks’ players, Charlie Kirk, to spend some time a division higher in the Championship.

The winger has been given his fair share of game-time and there is now a decision to be made over whether the Seasiders want to bite the bullet and bring him in permanently or send him back to his parent club.

The Tangerines have an option in the loan deal to turn it into a full-time one, but as of now they are yet to decide on the 24-year-old’s future.

Speaking about how the situation lies currently, Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson has revealed to South London Sport that he could certainly end up staying in the Championship but that if he does return, he could feature in their squad going forward.

He said: “They have got an option on him.

“We’ll have to wait and see what they are going to do.

“As it stands he is our player and will be coming back at the start of pre-season and we go from there.

“If he is back with us at the start of pre-season he will be afforded every opportunity, like every player, to make the case he should be in the team.

“There is no issue with Charlie and he’s a good player.”

The Verdict

Charlie Kirk perhaps hasn’t had as much of a crack at the Championship with Blackpool as he would have liked but three assists in just seven starts is a decent record and might convince them to keep him a while longer yet.

The issue is, they would have to bite the bullet and make his deal a permanent one. If they don’t plan on playing him much and he would just be sat on the bench or a bit-part player, then it might not be worth splashing the cash to bring him in on a full-time basis.

However, a deal could be quite cheap though and could end up with him developing into a really good player down the line. If that is the case and there is high potential in Kirk, then it could be worth signing him up now anyway.

If he did end up going back to Charlton though then there is no doubt he would be an important member of the team, as everyone has already seen what he is capable of in League One.