John Terry has congratulated Jamie Vardy on Leicester City’s Championship title victory.

The Foxes sealed top spot in the second division on Monday night with a comfortable 3-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale.

Enzo Maresca’s side had their promotion to the top flight confirmed last Friday when Leeds United lost 4-0 to QPR.

But the victory on Monday made sure that nobody can catch up to them, reaching a points tally of 97 with one game still to play.

Victory over Blackburn Rovers in their final game will see them reach the 100-point mark, which has only been achieved once since Leicester last hit that milestone in 2014.

John Terry sends congratulations message to Jamie Vardy

Vardy posted to social media following Leicester’s victory on Monday night to commemorate the achievement of winning the league.

The striker was instrumental in their rise straight back to the Premier League, bagging his 17th goal of the league campaign in the 3-0 victory against the Lilywhites (all stats from Fbref).

“Champions. Job done,” wrote Vardy, via Instagram.

This was met with responses from people across the world of English football, including five time Premier League winner Terry.

Related Everton make approach for Leicester City star The Toffees have decided to make an official approach to the midfielder, who could have plenty of offers on the table this season.

The former centre-back extended his congratulations to Vardy following his latest career triumph.

“Congratulations, Vardy,” replied Terry.

Vardy has played his role in a second Championship title triumph at Leicester, having been part of the team that was promoted under Nigel Pearson in 2014.

The Foxes earned an impressive 102 points a decade ago, and can now reach the 100-point mark again this weekend.

Leicester faced stiff competition from Southampton, Leeds and Ipswich Town this season, but have secured their place in the top flight with a game to spare.

Maresca can now begin planning for life in the Premier League, where he will manage for the first time in his career.

Jamie Vardy’s Leicester future

Leicester City players with expriring contracts in 2024 Player Year signed Extension option Jamie Vardy 2012 No Jannik Vestergaard 2021 No Marc Albrighton 2014 No Wilfred Ndidi 2017 No Kelechi Iheanacho 2017 No Dennis Praet 2019 No

Vardy’s future at Leicester remains in doubt ahead of their top flight return with the forward’s contract set to expire in June.

The 37-year-old has been with the club since 2012, and has cemented himself as one of their most important ever players.

He featured 34 times in the Championship this season, contributing 17 goals, further highlighting his importance to the Leicestershire outfit.

However, he is one of six players that could leave the club for nothing at the end of the season, alongside the likes of Jannik Vestergaard, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet and Marc Albrighton.

It has been reported that Leicester are planning to open contract talks with Vardy, but no agreement has yet been reached.

Vardy will be needed in the Premier League

Vardy has been crucial to the team’s rise back to the Premier League, and it is no surprise he has received such a positive reaction from the football world following the 3-0 win over Preston.

It seems unlikely that the game against Blackburn will be his last for Leicester, but it could well be if no extension is agreed.

He is a club legend, and Leicester should be doing what they can to keep him.

Someone with his talent and experience will be needed in the top flight next year if they are to cement their place back in the premier division long-term.