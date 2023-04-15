Middlesbrough were emphatic 5-1 winners against Norwich City last night in the Championship, moving up into third in the table with a resounding win.

Michael Carrick's side had been on a three-game winless run in the Championship heading into last night's game, but scored four times in the first-half to get back to winning ways in style at the Riverside Stadium.

How did Middlesbrough 5-1 Norwich unfold?

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for Boro in a first-half that had no fewer than five of the game's six goals.

Hayden Hackney doubled Boro's lead and Cameron Archer made it 3-0 in the 43rd minute. Josh Sargent pulled a goal back for Norwich minutes later, yet poor Norwich defending allowed Archer to smash home a second in the sixth minute of first-half injury time.

Chuba Akpom struck his customary goal in the second-half, as Boro strolled to a 5-1 victory.

It was a mixed evening for Ramsey, despite Boro's win and the midfielder opening the scoring.

The 20-year-old scored his fifth goal in Boro colours, before celebrating gleefully in-front of the Norwich fans, who were jeering him given his past connections with the club. However, the attacking midfielder picked up an injury and was replaced on only 26 minutes.

Nevertheless, there was still a focus on him, with John Terry sharing an image onto his Instagram story shortly after Ramsey had opened the scoring.

The pair crossed paths at Aston Villa during Terry's coaching days at the club under Dean Smith. Ramsey is, of course, only on loan with Boro from Villa.

Terry, meanwhile, has linked back up with Smith at Leicester City in recent weeks and is looking to help the Foxes retain their Premier League status in what remains of the run-in.

Aaron Ramsey injury latest

Boro are now sweating on Ramsey's availability ahead of the run-in in the Championship.

Carrick told the Northern Echo post-match: "It's his ankle.

"I’ve got no other news on it at this stage, which is all you can expect really so soon after the game.

"We’ll just have to hope that it’s not too bad."

Boro are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on Hull City at the Riverside Stadium.

Carrick's side have moved back up into third ahead of the Championship's afternoon schedule, but will be overtaken by Luton Town if they avoid defeat on their trip to Rotherham United.