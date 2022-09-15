John Terry issues five-word verdict as Sunderland footage shared

Former England captain John Terry praised Sunderland for their magnificent third goal in the win at Reading last night.

Tony Mowbray’s side were emphatic winners against the Royals, with two goals from Patrick Roberts and a third from Jack Clarke capping off an excellent night for the Black Cats.

The final goal was finished superbly by the former Leeds man but it was the build-up that took most of the attention, as it had started with a Sunderland goal-kick, that was worked up the pitch with some intricate play.

Footage of the goal was shared on Twitter and Terry was one of those to mention it, as he shared a five-word verdict that echoed the thoughts of many.

“What a goal this is.”

The result gave Sunderland a second victory in three games since Mowbray was named as Alex Neil’s successor and it lifted the side into the play-off places.

The Wearside outfit are back in action this weekend when they travel to take on recently relegated Watford at Vicarage Road.

The verdict

This really was an outstanding team goal from Sunderland and it’s no surprise that it has attracted attention from many online.

As an aspiring manager, Terry will have been impressed with the movement that the side showed, which really was good.

This shows that Mowbray has managed to get the side playing the way he wants in the early stages and it’s now down to the players to continue that when they take on the Hornets in what will be a tough game.

