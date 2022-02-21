John Terry delivers Wayne Rooney verdict as he weighs in on events at Derby County

Former England international John Terry has taken to Instagram to deliver a glowing verdict on the job that Wayne Rooney has been doing at Derby County this season.

Despite the fact that the Rams have been deducted 21 points during the current campaign, they are still in contention to avoid relegation to the third-tier.

Only five points adrift of Reading, Derby will be aiming to close this particular gap by picking up positive results in their upcoming clashes with Millwall and Luton Town.

The Rams managed to secure a vital victory over Peterborough United on Saturday as Louie Sibley netted the winning goal for his side in the 92nd minute of the fixture.

Although Rooney was unable to draft in replacements for Phil Jagielka, Graeme Shinnie, Dylan Williams and David Marshall last month due to the fact that Derby were under a transfer embargo, he is currently getting the very best out of the players that he currently has at his disposal.

Asked for his thoughts on the current situation at Pride Park on Instagram, Terry has admitted that he hopes that Derby will be able to achieve survival this season with Rooney at the helm.

Using Instagram’s stories feature, The ex-Aston Villa assistant head coach posted: “@waynerooney is doing an unbelievable job at Derby and deserves so much credit.

“Great to see young managers doing so well.

“Our generation will have new and fresh ideas but the main thing is Wayne will be on a level with them having only recently retired.

“We all want to see Derby stay up, great club.”

The Verdict

Terry’s comments regarding Rooney are spot on as he is doing a fantastic job at Derby under extremely difficult circumstances.

With 14 games left to play this season, there is no reason why the Rams cannot pick up more points during these fixtures compared to Reading.

In order to put their rivals under a considerable amount of pressure, Derby will need to secure victories on a regular basis in the coming weeks.

By sealing all three points in their showdown with Millwall on Wednesday, the Rams could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage during the remainder of the campaign.