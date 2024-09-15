West Bromwich Albion had a busy summer transfer window following their fifth-place finish in the Championship last year.

Carlos Corberan has been looking to build a team capable of gaining promotion back to the Premier League.

The Spaniard has earned a lot of praise for his work with the Midlands outfit over the last two years, taking them to ninth in his first campaign in charge.

But 2025 could be a busy year for player departures at West Brom too.

Here we look at the eight players who will depart at the end of the 2024/25 campaign unless something changes between now and then…

West Brom players who will leave in 2025 if nothing changes (per Transfermarkt) Player Reason for exit Extension option Mason Holgate End of loan No Uros Racic End of loan No Lewis Dobbin End of loan Yes Grady Diangana End of contract No Darnell Furlong End of contract No John Swift End of contract No Jayson Molumby End of contract No Semi Ajayi End of contract No Kyle Bartley End of contract Yes Ted Cann End of contract Yes

Mason Holgate

Mason Holgate joined on loan from Everton during the summer and will be hoping to earn regular football with the Baggies after a difficult last few years.

However, he will return to Goodison Park at the end of the campaign, regardless of how many minutes he receives under Corberan.

Uros Racic

Uros Racic signed for West Brom during the summer transfer window, making the move on loan from Sassuolo.

The Serbian is set to return to the Italian side at the end of the campaign once his loan spell comes to a conclusion.

Lewis Dobbin

Lewis Dobbin is another Premier League player who has taken the step down to the Championship with West Brom for the season.

The 21-year-old has signed on loan from Aston Villa and will return to their Midlands rivals at the end of the campaign.

Grady Diangana

Grady Diangana has been a regular presence in the side since Corberan took charge of the team in October 2022.

However, the 26-year-old is now in the final year of his contract at the Hawthorns, raising questions over his future with the club.

Darnell Furlong

Darnell Furlong has been with West Brom since 2019 and has been a consistent performer in that time.

But his career with the Baggies could come to an end this season, unless a new deal can be agreed, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025.

John Swift

John Swift joined Albion from Reading in the summer of 2022 on a three-year contract, which is set to expire in the summer.

If nothing changes between now and next June, then he will walk away from the club for nothing as a free agent.

Jayson Molumby

Jayson Molumby signed for West Brom from Brighton on a permanent basis in the summer of 2022 after an initial loan spell.

But his time at the Hawthorns could come to an end in 2025 unless a fresh contract agreement is struck, with his current deal expiring next year.

Semi Ajayi

Semi Ajayi’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, meaning his future at the club is in doubt.

He will need a positive start to the campaign in order to show that he can still contribute on a regular basis for Corberan’s side going forward.

Kyle Bartley

Kyle Bartley has made a positive start to the new campaign and will be hoping to keep that up in order to maintain his West Brom career.

Bartley signed a new deal that runs until next summer, which includes an extension that will automatically trigger should he hit a certain appearance threshold.

Ted Cann

Ted Cann is a secondary goalkeeping choice at West Brom and is unlikely to feature much this year, raising some questions over his future at the club.

The Baggies have a 12-month extension clause in his current deal, which he signed in July, but it remains to be seen yet whether they will trigger that option.