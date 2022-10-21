John Swift starts: The West Brom XI we expect Beale to pick to face Millwall on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to deliver a positive response to the underwhelming performance that they produced against Bristol City earlier this week when they face Millwall in the Championship tomorrow.

The Baggies, who are still on the lookout for a new manager, suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Robins at The Hawthorns on Tuesday.

Currently 22nd in the Championship, West Brom know that they cannot afford to replicate this display against Millwall as Gary Rowett’s side have won four of their last six league games.

Having overseen the club’s showdown with the Robins, it will be interesting to see whether Albion’s caretaker boss Richard Beale opts to make some alterations to the starting eleven on Saturday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how West Brom could line up at The Den…

After utilising the 3-4-3 formation against Reading and Bristol City, Beale may opt to stick with this system this weekend.

Goalkeeper Alex Palmer has started in each of West Brom’s last four league fixtures and is expected to keep his place in the side ahead of David Button.

Martin Kelly will be accompanied in the heart of defence by Dara O’Shea and Erik Pieters who sealed a move to the club last month.

Conor Townsend and Matt Phillips will be deployed in the wing-back positions against Millwall.

Whereas Taylor Gardner-Hickman is expected to keep his place in the starting eleven, Jake Livermore could make way for John Swift.

Introduced as a substitute against the Robins, Swift went close to scoring for West Brom in this fixture as his second-half effort was denied by the woodwork.

Since sealing a move to the Baggies earlier this year, the midfielder has shown some signs of promise as he has been directly involved in four league goals.

By adding to this tally tomorrow, Swift could potentially help his side pick up a positive result on their travels.

Jed Wallace, who is set to feature on the right-hand side of the pitch, will be determined to deliver the goods against his former side.

Grady Diangana meanwhile could be handed another chance to impress on the left whilst Brandon Thomas-Asante is set to lead the line for Albion.

