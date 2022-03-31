John Swift speaks out ahead of Reading FC’s massive clash with Barnsley

John Swift has emphasised the importance of a strong defence ahead of Reading’s huge clash with Barnsley this weekend.

Reading lead Barnsley in the Championship table by five points, with the Tykes currently in the relegation battle.

A victory for Reading would give them a sizeable lead over their relegation rivals with the season drawing to a close in the next few weeks.

Swift has spoken of the importance of a strong defence in the run-in and has claimed that the performance against Blackburn Rovers was encouraging for Reading’s end of season.

Swift also praised Lucas Joao for his contributions up front to Reading’s campaign in recent weeks.

“Obviously it is a big game for us but it is also a big game for them and for the teams below them as well so I think there will be a lot of people not wanting us to get the three points,” said Swift, via the club’s official website.

“The defensive performance have been massive. I think the scoring and assisting Lucas Joao has been doing really well, he won the Player of the Month recently and I think that’s great for him receiving the personal accolades and scoring all the goals.

“But then you don’t look at the saves and the tackles being made at the back.

“I think the save that was made against Blackburn was massive, Bradley Dack got in and I don’t know how he saved it, but he did, and it can sort of be looked past but I think everyone in the changing room realises the clean sheet against Blackburn was massive and definitely something to build on.”

Paul Ince’s side go into this weekend’s game with the slight points advantage, but there is only an eight point gap to the bottom of the table side Derby County.

This shows how close the battle is at the bottom and how important all three points will be for whoever can win this weekend’s tie.

A win for Reading would go a long way to ensuring their safety in the division for another season.

The Verdict

In a busy weekend of Championship action this might just be the biggest game of them all.

The victory over Blackburn Rovers in their previous game was a phenomenal result given the circumstances.

That made it four points from their previous two games, which was a much needed set of results to end their losing run.

But there are still plenty of games to play and there will be chances for Reading’s rivals to make up ground if they don’t get a result this weekend.