John Swift speaks out after West Brom flashpoint against Middlesbrough

John Swift joined West Brom on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract with Reading.

The 27-year-old arrived at the club with high expectations on his shoulders after his 11 goals and 13 assists in a poor side last season.

The attacking player got off to a dream start for the Baggies too as he scored on his debut getting the equaliser against Middlesbrough.

Now he’s opened his account though, he’s only eager to build off this for the season as he told the Express and Star: “Goals will come, if I keep making that run in this team I’m going to be on the end of quite a few crosses.

“Personally it’s good to get it out the way and we could’ve nicked it, that would’ve been a good cherry on top of the cake but it’s a great start, it’s a tough place to come.

“It looks harder than it was [the goal], to be fair. When it’s bouncing right in front of you that’s tough.

“But Jed played it so it bounced a couple of yards in front of me so it sat up quite nicely. Jed did the hard bit, he got to the byline and found me on the penalty spot.

“Credit to him for picking me out, I get into the position a lot so hopefully I can do that more.”

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time West Brom played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 St Andrew's? 1-0 L 2-0 L 1-0 W 2-0 W

The Verdict:

This was an ideal start to kick off both a new season and his time with his new club so Swift will no doubt be feeling some confidence right now.

Next Monday he looks set to make his home debut so he will be hoping that he can do well again and show the fans his quality as a player.

The fact that he linked up with fellow new signing Jed Wallace to score at the weekend will also give fans hope that the side have gelled together well already and therefore only build from here.