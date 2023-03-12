John Swift shares message with West Brom supporters after netting winner against Huddersfield

John Swift has taken to Twitter to share a message with West Bromwich Albion’s supporters following his side’s latest outing in the Championship.

Swift scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Baggies in their meeting with Huddersfield Town yesterday.

Huddersfield created the first meaningful opening of the game as Tom Lees headed over from Ben Jackson’s corner.

West Brom were then awarded a penalty in the 30th minute when Matty Pearson fouled Conor Townsend in the area.

Swift gave his side the lead at The Hawthorns by converting this spot-kick.

Following the break, David Kasumu missed a good opportunity to level proceedings as he failed to hit the target.

Daryl Dike was then denied by a last-ditch block from Michal Helik before having another effort saved by Terriers goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Huddersfield were unable to find an equaliser in the closing stages of the game as West Brom secured all three points in front of their fans.

As a result of this victory, the Baggies moved up to eighth in the Championship standings.

After his side’s meeting with the Terriers, Swift opted to share a brief message on Twitter.

The midfielder posted: “Another important 3pts at home @WBA.”

The Verdict

West Brom’s superb home form has helped them stay in the race for a top-six finish this season as they have won nine of their last 10 league games at The Hawthorns.

As well as scoring the decisive goal in Saturday’s fixture, Swift also provided two key passes for his team-mates and made two tackles as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.22.

Having reached double figures in terms of goal contributions this season, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to deliver another impressive display against Cardiff City on Wednesday.

By securing a victory in this upcoming clash, West Brom may be able to use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage as they aim to extend their season past the 46-game mark in May.

Set to face fellow play-off hopefuls Millwall and Norwich City in April, the outcome of these results will have a major impact on West Brom’s promotion hopes.

