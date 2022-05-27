John Swift sends Reading message following West Brom transfer

John Swift has thanked the Reading fans for sticking by him over the years as he completed a move to West Brom.

it my all every time I wore the shirt, there was ups and downs, there was injuries and a hat trick along the way 😉 but my time at this has made me the player I am today and I can’t thank the fans enough for supporting through all 💙 To the staff, just wanna say thank you to pic.twitter.com/eI4RTRSzN2 — John Swift (@JohnSwift8) May 26, 2022

The 26-year-old signed for the Royals six years ago and he has shone for the Royals since then, including in the previous campaign as he managed 11 goals and 13 assists to help keep the Berkshire outfit in the Championship.

However, with his contract running down, an exit has been on the cards this summer, with Albion announcing his arrival last night.

That saw Swift reflect on his time with Reading on Twitter, as he sent a message to the support.

“Thank you for everything Reading. Hopefully see you all soon and best of luck for the future. Gave it my all every time I wore the shirt, there were ups and downs, there were injuries and a hat trick along the way. But my time at this has made me the player I am today and I can’t thank the fans enough for supporting through all.

“To the staff, just wanna say thank you to you all as we know I spent probably to long in the physio room but even when the bad times came, you were all there to keep my head up and push me to get back fitter than ever! So thank you all for everything.”

Do any of these 12 famous people support Reading FC?

1 of 12 Lewis Hamilton Yes No

The verdict

This is a nice message from Swift as he has spent a large chunk of his career with Reading, so leaving would’ve been a tough decision for him to make.

Whilst the fans will be disappointed to lose the player, they will appreciate all he has down for the club over the years, where he has been a standout performer.

So, this message will go down well and Swift will now be focusing on West Brom as he looks to play a key role in their promotion push next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.