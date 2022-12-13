John Swift sends message to West Brom supporters as run continues

John Swift has used his Twitter account to thank fans for their support after their win against Sunderland on Monday night.

The Albion are in good form at the moment. They have won their last four games on the spin, either side of the World Cup break, and now look the side that many fancied them to be at the start of the season.

Certainly, they are heading in the right direction now and if they can keep getting results and building momentum then who is to say they can’t challenge for the top six this year after all.

John Swift will surely have his part to play in what lies ahead, and he took to Twitter to reflect on the result on Monday night:

Good to be back, thanks to the travelling fans to incredible shift 🙌🏻 4 in a row 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cOIjOO0RfZ — John Swift (@JohnSwift8) December 13, 2022

The Verdict

A good win for Albion, who had to come from behind to beat Sunderland on Monday night.

That sort of fight and resilience, combined with the quality they have in their side, should serve them well in the second half of the year as they look to recover from what was a poor start to the campaign.

Certainly, things seem to be picking up now in the Black Country.