John Swift sends message after Reading flashpoint

John Swift is fast becoming one of Reading’s most important players, with the 24-year-old attacking midfielder having put in a series of strong showings for the Royals since recovering from hip surgery last year.

The former Chelsea youngster has thrived under Mark Bowen over the past few weeks, making it three goals in three games with his early strike against Fulham last night, to take his overall tally to five in the league.

In addition to this, Swift has also played the role of creator, laying on an impressive seven assists from his attacking berth in behind the lone striker.

His improved form of late has also come alongside an upturn in form for the Royals, with Bowen’s side having now gone their last five league games unbeaten as they continue to climb the league standings.

And Swift was quick to reflect on his side’s latest victory over Fulham in a celebratory Instagram post:

With a match rating of over 8.80 on WhoScored.com, it is hard to ignore the midfielder’s influence on proceedings in what was another assured performance from a player who still has his best years as a professional ahead of him.

Meanwhile, Swift will no doubt be seeking to make another positive impact for the Royals this weekend as they play host to League One Blackpool in the FA Cup.