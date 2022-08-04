John Swift responds to Steve Bruce’s comments on West Brom v Middlesbrough clash

West Bromwich Albion midfielder John Swift has echoed Steve Bruce’s comments that the manager’s team talk at halftime against Middlesbrough was about having more belief.

Albion went into the break at the Riverside 1-0 down due to Isaiah Jones’ opener but were the better side after the break.

Swift bagged an equaliser and the Baggies pushed for a winner in the Championship against Boro but were forced to settle for a draw.

Bruce revealed earlier this week that he had delivered a few home truths to his side at halftime and encouraged them to play with more intensity.

Swift has responded to those comments, telling the Shropshire Star that Bruce’s halftime words were indeed about having more belief in their ability and getting on the front foot.

He explained: “They did (get on top after the goal). We would all agree, especially in the changing room at half-time.

“We started fast but then they got the goal and we were maybe a little bit deflated.

“One hundred per cent it was about more belief. They get that goal and we were a little bit deflated, but it was more about go out and show what you can do in the second half.

“To believe in our ability. We’ve got great wingers who can beat people one-v-one, get them on the ball, beating defenders, get to the byline, cut-backs and crosses in, play your normal game.

“We definitely did that in the second half, it definitely showed.”

Things don’t get much easier for Albion, who host Watford at The Hawthorns on Monday evening.

The Hornets were relegated from the Premier League last season but have managed to keep most of their squad together so far and beat Sheffield United 1-0 earlier this week to give new boss Rob Edwards his first victory.

The Verdict

It’s early days but there does feel a real unity at Albion this season.

Bruce has come in for a fair bit of stick over the summer but it seems his words at halftime were vital in helping the Baggies turn the game around and earn a point at the Riverside.

He may not be the most glamourous of managers but he is hugely experienced.

He’s been there and done it when it comes to Championship promotion and if he can draw on that to help what is a very talented squad then we could be looking at a side battling at the top of the table.

