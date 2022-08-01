John Swift pens message to West Brom supporters after early milestone

West Bromwich Albion midfielder John Swift has revealed his pride after making his debut in the Baggies’ Championship opener against Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old slammed home Jed Wallace’s cross to pull Albion level and earn them a point after Isaiah Jones had opened the scoring at the Riverside.

It was a strong display from the summer arrival, who showed the travelling fans what they can expect from him in a West Brom shirt.

Swift took to Twitter after the game to send a message to supporters and reveal his pride at making his debut for the West Midlands club.

A hard fought point to start the season, proud to make my debut for this great club 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/unUyTgDxkk — John Swift (@JohnSwift8) July 31, 2022

The former Chelsea academy player’s Reading contract expired in the summer and Albion were quick to snap him up as Steve Bruce looked to add more creativity in the centre of the park.

Swift added 17 goals and 23 assists in his last two full seasons in the Championship and has now opened his account at Albion.

The Verdict

You’d imagine that Swift has already become a very popular player among the Hawthorns faithful.

He was excellent against Boro and produced a real bit of quality to hammer home Wallace’s cross and ensure that the points were shared at the Riverside.

The 27-year-old’s influence should only increase as he builds a greater understanding with the players around him but we can already see what a fantastic addition he has been.

Injury issues have plagued Swift in the past and it may be that keeping him fit is vital to West Brom’s promotion hopes this term.