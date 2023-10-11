Highlights West Brom's injury crisis continues as striker John Swift joins the long list of absentees, leaving Carlos Corberán with a weakened side.

With tough fixtures ahead, the Baggies will need to adapt and get creative to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Youngster Tom Fellows may be given a chance to shine in the absence of key forwards, showcasing his talent and adding quality to the team.

Another injury blow means Carlos Corberán will need to get creative post-international break.

John Swift's is the latest player to join the ever-growing injury list after sustaining an injury against Birmingham City last time out.

Defeat in the Second City exemplified West Brom's inconsistent run of form with a contentious penalty issue reigning supreme on the night.

Nevertheless, the Baggies find themselves floating around in mid table with four wins against Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Preston and Sheffield Wednesday in their opening 11 fixtures.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

With a tough set of fixtures set to come in the next month or so, Albion will be eager to pick up points against Plymouth Argyle and Queens Park Rangers to keep their hopeful play-off push alive.

Victories, however, will not be a given with a weakened West Brom side needing to adapt to the busy schedule ahead - but could spell opportunities for those further down the pecking order.

What West Brom forwards are currently injured?

John Swift, who has been ruled out for six weeks due to a calf strain, is not the only long-term absentee from Corberán's imminent first-team plans.

Strikers Josh Maja and Daryl Dike, meanwhile, will both be out of action for the foreseeable future with the former not set to return until after the November international break due to tearing ankle ligaments while the latter continues his recovery from an ACL injury sustained back in April.

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento has also joined the injury list after sustaining a quadriceps injury and is another player out of the Spaniard's plans until the end of the month.

Naturally, adaptability and flexibility will be required from his forward-thinking players with Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana the only two available options - a matter which will need to be dealt with accordingly with no room for error when it comes to aggravating an injury during this busy period of fixtures.

Who will come in to replace John Swift?

While the aforementioned names are the likely candidates to fill in for the club's top scorer, as well as current wing-back Matt Phillips, an impressive cameo at St. Andrew's could spell a run of game time for youngster Tom Fellows.

The energetic forward has worked his way up the ranks in the West Brom academy, enjoying a "free-scoring start" in 2021, scoring regularly for the U18s in both the league and FA Youth Cup.

The winger has since progressed through the ranks before making his EFL Cup debut against Arsenal back in August of the same year before experience a run of games in the Championship, making his first second-tier start in a 1-1 affair against Cardiff City in January 2022.

While making sporadic cameos for the first-team, the 20-year-old opted to spend the duration of last season on loan in order to pick up consistent minutes, playing 38 times in Crawley Town's League Two survival bid, registering two assists in his first serious test at senior level.

Despite being in the infancy of his professional career, Fellows may be thrown into the deep end once again in order to manage both Wallace and Diangana's minutes - a perfect opportunity to showcase his talent on the big stage. Albeit a limited outing, Fellows showed his hunger and desire against Blues, driving at opponents and using his quick feet and pace to get away from his man.

Question marks have been placed over his cutting edge in the final third, though, with his ability to pick out the final cross or pass while being able to finish off opportunities are not key strengths at this stage, however, would likely flourish with regular minutes around such experienced personnel.

A certain level of trust needs to be placed in the young talent with Albion limited for options and unable to dip into the free agency market due to financial constraints. Any short-term doubts in his ability should be overlooked for the potential upside in allowing a highly-regarded talent to progress into the first-team picture and add much-needed quality into the forward areas.