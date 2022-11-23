John Swift issues verdict on Carlos Corberan’s methods since West Brom appointment

The Carlos Corberan era at West Bromwich Albion has gotten off to a pretty good start, with the Baggies showing rejuvenated form before the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup.

The Spaniard headed into the hot-seat at The Hawthorns to replace Steve Bruce following his unimpressive eight-month stint, and despite a debut loss against Sheffield United, things have looked up since then.

Albion racked up three wins on the spin without conceding a goal before football stopped for the World Cup, with those results lifting the Baggies out of the relegation zone and into 21st position.

It is early days for Corberan, but the signs are promising and West Brom are still sitting in second spot when it comes to expected goals – in reality though they are 15 points behind that position in the Championship.

A key figure of the Baggies fightback has been John Swift, who has racked up two assists in as many games for centre-back Kyle Bartley.

A summer signing from Reading, the creative midfielder has praised Corberan for his methods since his arrival and believes the ex-Huddersfield head coach is getting the best out of the squad right now.

“He’s intense. You have to train like you’re playing a game,” Swift told the Express & Star. “There’s no point going out there if you’re only going to give 70 or 80 percent.

“You have to train at 100 percent every single session and that’s what he’s got across and you have to be really concentrated in every single drill that we do because they’ll benefit you when it comes to a game.

“I think it’s just really intense, the sessions are really well thought out and everyone’s still learning, hopefully we can keep getting better.” The Verdict On the basis of what he did at Huddersfield, turning them from a relegation battler to a promotion challenger in 12 months, Corberan is clearly a good coach given the time to work with the players. He has already fixed some of the issues clearly that were happening under Steve Bruce – the defence was leaky enough to be dropping points but three clean sheets in as many matches is a step in the right direction. Fixing that issue means wasting chances in-front of goal are going to end up being less costly – their high xG (expected goals) for the season has outlined the fact they should score more than they do and their defence had also been letting them down. Things look to be changing though – Corberan would not have wanted the break to come when it did but when the Championship resumes in December, the Baggies are going to be in a good place.