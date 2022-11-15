John Swift issues message to West Brom supporters ahead of World Cup

West Bromwich Albion midfielder John Swift has taken to Twitter to celebrate the Baggies’ recent results, with the club already making great strides under new boss Carlos Corberan.

They were sitting at the bottom of the division following Corberan’s first game in charge as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United – but the ex-Huddersfield Town manager’s side have responded extremely well since then.

Securing a 1-0 victory against Blackpool just a matter of days after their defeat against Paul Heckingbottom’s men, that gave the Baggies the confidence to go on and secure an impressive win at high-flyers Queens Park Rangers before returning home to take on Stoke City.

Quiz: What club did West Brom sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 1. Daryl Dike Charlotte FC Atlanta United LAFC New York Red Bulls

Following a 2-0 win against Luton Town last Tuesday, the Potters wouldn’t have been short of confidence coming into this game at The Hawthorns but goals from Kyle Bartley and Brandon Thomas-Asante sealed the three points for Albion.

That result increased their points tally to 23 and although they are still in 21st place at this stage, they seem to be on the right tracks and have a game in hand to climb further up the division.

And just before the supporters sign off for the World Cup, key man Swift has taken to social media to celebrate his side’s recent results.

He posted: “3 wins, 3 cleans sheets. Great effort from everyone. Enjoy the World Cup! See you all soon”.

The Verdict:

The Baggies always had the potential to get themselves out of trouble and under Corberan, they will be hoping they won’t look back now with the Spanish coach making a positive start to life at The Hawthorns.

Some supporters would have been concerned about the possibility of the 39-year-old suffering a hangover from his short spell at Olympiacos – but he has seemingly overcome his time in Greece quite quickly.

Steve Bruce wasn’t able to make a similar impact, though in fairness to the former Manchester United defender, he spent much longer at Newcastle than Corberan did with the Greek Super League outfit.

That shouldn’t take away from the latter’s impact though because he has breathed life back into the Midlands outfit once more and that has given them a real chance of climbing the table.

However, there are also issues that Ron Gourlay and Guochuan Lai need to address because the duo’s relationship with the supporters isn’t the best at this stage, with Lai coming under the microscope more and more.