John Swift issues message to West Brom supporters after Watford draw

West Bromwich Albion midfielder has issued a message to Baggies supporters after the club drew 1-1 with Watford last night.

The match was expected to be a close one, with both sides tipped to compete at the sharp end of the Championship this season.

However, that was not to be, with West Brom dominating the ball and creating a number of chances throughout the match.

After goals from Ismaila Sarr and Karlan Grant, the match ended in a draw, but it was definitely a case of two points dropped for the Baggies.

That sentiment has been echoed by Swift, who has taken time to praise the support he and his teammates received in their first home match of the campaign.

Deserved more after the performance last night but what an atmosphere 🔥 incredible support @WBA pic.twitter.com/7rfVczs5EW — John Swift (@JohnSwift8) August 9, 2022

“Deserved more after the performance last night but what an atmosphere 🔥 incredible support @WBA.” the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Swift joined the Baggies on a free transfer this summer after departing Reading.

His signing came with plenty of excitement and expectation, too, with the midfielder having scored an impressive 11 Championship goals last season.

On top of that, Swift laid on 13 assists for his teammates, leaving West Brom fans relishing the prospect of seeing him head for The Hawthorns.

So far, Swift has scored a single goal, which came in the club’s season opener away at Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

This was absolutely a game West Bromwich Albion should have won.

The fact that can be said, even after Watford missed a penalty to win the match in the second half, tells you all you need to know.

Despite Watford having impressed against Sheffield United in their season opener, West Brom played through them with ease at times, creating plenty of chances to win the game, and comfortably.

Were it not for some fine saves from Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, the Baggies would have easily taken all three points on the night.