Highlights West Brom's top players include Diangana, Swift, Mowatt, Thomas-Asante, and Kipre with individual values around £2-3 million.

These standout players have played crucial roles in West Brom's push for promotion, impressing under Corberan's guidance this season.

Several players are out of contract in the summer, including Mowatt and Kipre, whose future with the club remains uncertain.

West Bromwich Albion will be hopeful of ending their Championship season with promotion after a fine season under Carlos Corberan.

The Baggies have significantly improved under the guidance of the Spaniard, spending much of the campaign inside the top six, hoping to remain there in May ahead of a potential return to the Premier League as Shilen Patel oversees his first transfer window in charge in the summer.

But with their impressive performances has come interest, with a number of West Brom's top performing stars bound to be of interest as we near the end of the 2023/24 season.

Related West Brom were the winners from £12 million Stoke City deal: View Saido Berahino had the world at his feet but his rashness led the former Stoke man down a strange path.

FLW take a look at the value of West Brom's best players this season, with their value calculated according to Transfermarkt's estimates.

Grady Diangana - £3.45 million

Having joined the club initially on loan for the 2019/20 season, Grady Diangana has impressed since making his switch to the Hawthorns permanent the following season.

The DR Congo international is once again among the top scorers within the West Midlands club's ranks, and is enjoying his most prolific season for the club since his maiden season five years ago.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old is West Brom's highest value player £3.45 million. However, his performances this campaign may have only added to that number.

John Swift - £3.2 million

Joining from Reading in 2022, John Swift has continued his impressive form with the Baggies and has become an important player for Corberan since his arrival at the club.

The 28-year-old started the campaign in fine form, netting six goals in his first 11 league appearances before an injury kept him out of action for five games.

While yet to rediscover that early season form, the midfielder has proved his importance to West Brom's hopes of promotion, with the Baggies supporters hopeful it will return heading into the business end of the season.

Alex Mowatt - £3 million

Having been sent on loan to Middlesbrough last season, Alex Mowatt has showcased his qualities for the Baggies this campaign.

The 29-year-old is one of nine players out of contract in the summer, but his performances this term have highlighted his importance to this team, so a new deal may be explored by the Baggies following the conclusion of the season.

West Brom players out of contract at the end of the season as per Transfermarkt Player Position Alex Mowatt CM Cedric Kipre CB Nathaniel Chalobah CDM Yann M'Vila CDM Adam Reach LM Matt Phillips RM Erik Pieters CB Martin Kelly RB Tedd Cann GK

Transfermarkt's estimates value him at around the £3 million mark, and should a new deal fail to be agreed, would not be short of offers in the summer transfer window.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - £2.4 million

The Baggies' top scorer this season has been instrumental in their push for a place in the play-offs this term, hopeful of continuing his form into West Brom's final two league games.

Brandon Thomas-Asante arrived from Salford City with a proven goal-scoring record in the lower leagues, with that form now transpiring on the Championship stage as he sits among the leading marksmen in the division.

At 25-years-old, it is unclear as to how high his ceiling really is, but this season he has proved his worth to Corberan and a player that they will continue to look to in years to come.

As per Transfermarkt's estimates, Thomas-Asante is valued at around £2.4 million.

Cedric Kipre - £2.1 million

The final player to feature on this list, and another who is out of contract in the summer, is defender, Cedric Kipre.

Having made the move from Wigan Athletic in 2020, the central defender has established himself as one of the first names on Corberan's team sheet following respective loan spells to Charleroi and Cardiff City during his Hawthorns career.

The 27-year-old is a huge reason as to why the Baggies have one of the best defensive records in the division this season, but with a new contract yet to be tabled, could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

Kipre is the second-highest valued defender at the club behind Darnell Furlong, according to Transfermarkt's estimates, with supporters hopeful he remains at the club next term.