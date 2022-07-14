John Ruddy sends Birmingham City message as transfer confirmed

John Ruddy has revealed his delight at securing a move to Birmingham City as he insists the current squad is capable of having a successful season.

The 35-year-old has spent the past five years with Wolves, although he was backup for the past four seasons after helping Wanderers to the Championship title in 2018.

Since he was released by the Premier League side this summer, Ruddy has been on the lookout for a new club and it was confirmed that he had linked up with Blues.

And, speaking to the club’s media, the one-cap England international offered an optimistic view ahead of the new season.

“It is great. I have, obviously, been waiting a few weeks and lots of teams have been back already training, so I have been ticking over and doing my own bits.

“It is a massive club, I think you can see that from the infrastructure. I took a look at the squad and it is a very good squad – a lot of big characters, a lot of people who are still hungry for success, people with points to prove. I think once you have that blend, of experience with youth and the desire to achieve something, you are on to a winner already.”

The verdict

This seems like a smart bit of business by Blues as they’ve picked up a good character and Ruddy should also be a safe option for them in the Championship.

Matija Sarkic was superb last season so finding a replacement would’ve been the priority and the former Norwich man should be able to do the job this season.

For Ruddy, he’s clearly happy with the switch and will be relishing the chance to start playing regularly, as you would expect him to start ahead of Neil Etheridge as it stands.

