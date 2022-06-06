John Ruddy from Wolves to Sunderland: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Sunderland are back in the Championship after beating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final at Wembley last month.

Whilst Alex Neil is sure to have enjoyed the few days after the big win, his attention will quickly have turned to next season and strengthening his squad.

There are several areas that the Scotsman will want to improve, with a new keeper to compete with Anthony Patterson thought to be a priority.

It has been suggested that John Ruddy could make the move to the Stadium of Light, with the 35-year-old available on a free transfer in the coming weeks as he will leave Wolves when his deal expires.

And, here we assess whether Ruddy moving to Wearside would be a deal that works…

What do we know so far?

As mentioned, we know that Ruddy is leaving Wolves, so he will be on the lookout for a new club and the natural next step for him will be to go to the Championship.

There may be some in the top-flight interested in Ruddy as a backup, but after spending a few years on the bench at Molineux, you would think that he wants to play regularly before he retires.

With that in mind, Sunderland would appear to be a good fit as they look to recruit a more experienced stopper on their return to the second tier.

Is it likely to happen?

There aren’t too many stumbling blocks to this happening.

As mentioned, Sunderland need a new keeper, Ruddy needs a club and the chance to move to a bit club like the Black Cats is going to appeal. From a football perspective, it suits all parties, with the former Norwich man sure to help both on and off the pitch if he did move.

Perhaps the only obstacle is the location, with Ruddy’s family thought to still be based in the Norfolk area, so offers closer to home may appeal.