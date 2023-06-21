John Percy of The Telegraph believes Dara O'Shea's move to Burnley will allow West Bromwich Albion to hang on to other key players this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the two clubs are in advanced negotiations for the Republic of Ireland international centre-back, and a medical could take place as soon as Thursday.

O'Shea played 37 times for the Baggies last season in the Championship and captained the side in the absence of Jake Livermore, but he's now poised to move on to pastures new.

The 24-year-old could help to raise funds for other areas of the West Brom squad by commanding a decent fee during the transfer window, and his stock has risen a lot in the last few seasons due to his performances at the Hawthorns.

O'Shea has played 107 times for the club, scoring seven goals in that time and has shown impressive leadership qualities for his age, but also his versatility at times when called upon to operate at right-back.

What's the latest transfer activity at West Brom?

John Percy has explained the rationale for West Brom to sell O'Shea this summer is so that they can hold onto other key members within their squad.

The Telegraph journalist explained that coveted players such as John Swift and Jed Wallace are more likely to be retained by the Baggies following the news regarding O'Shea.

West Brom hope to avoid a fire sale, but one or two key players with value are likely to be sold to raise funds, with West Brom struggling financially somewhat, given that the Premier League parachute payments ended last season.

According to the Sunday People (11/06, pg 61), the Baggies are willing to listen to offers for Grady Diangana as well as O'Shea during the transfer window.

The pair are seen as players who could give the Baggies some much-needed cash this summer.

Will Dara O'Shea moving to Burnley be a good decision from West Brom?

If at least one key player had to leave the Hawthorns this summer, then O'Shea is one of the more valuable to sell.

It will be disappointing for West Brom fans to see him go, but he may allow for other key players to remain, as well as the Baggies to splash some of the cash raised from his sale.

Long-term, it could be seen as a smart move from Carlos Corberan's side. However, it leaves them with a hole at centre-back which will need filling.