Portsmouth will have mixed emotions when looking back on the 2022/23 campaign in League One.

The South Coast club had a poor start to the campaign, a start that saw Danny Cowley lose his job and replaced by John Mousinho.

Since Mousinho came to the club in his first managerial role, the club have been on an upward turn and results significantly improved.

Pompey missed out on the play-offs, and many will say their poor start cost them, so Mousinho will be looking to go one step better next season and plans will start this summer as they look at incomings and outgoings.

One player they have been linked with is winger Gavin Whyte, a player that has worked with Mousinho before and is someone the Pompey boss is keen on signing.

Who is Gavin Whyte?

Whyte is a Northern Irish international who is currently on the books of Championship side Cardiff City.

The 27-year-old is coming to the end of his contract at Cardiff, and he has confirmed that he will be leaving the club once his deal ends.

The winger joined the Bluebirds in 2019 from Oxford United, but since his move he has struggled to establish himself as a regular first team member. Whyte appeared just 14 times in the league this season with three of them coming as starts.

The winger has had spells away at Hull City and his former club Oxford during his time at the club, but it now looks as though he will be looking for a permanent move this summer.

John Mousinho on possible Gavin Whyte deal

During his days at Oxford, Whyte played with Mousinho, and the Pompey boss feels his previous relationship with the player will be an asset when it comes to try and bring Whyte to Fratton Park.

Mousinho told The News: “I know him, and I’ve played with him for a couple of seasons. I knew him when he first came over as a young lad from Northern Ireland, and then he came back on loan last season.

“I do know him really well, so maybe it’s more of a straightforward one. With the other players there’s a lot more work which goes into them.

“That’s not to say there’s not a lot of work going into Gav, but it’s quite an easy one in terms of saying I don’t think it’s an option, or it is an option.

“When I have played with players that recently it means I know everything about his character, it’s maybe more straightforward to see if it’s of interest or not.”

This could be a big advantage for Mousinho and Portsmouth heading into the summer, as their previous relationship could be a big factor in the club beating other teams to the service of Whyte this summer.