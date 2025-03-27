John Mousinho has claimed that Portsmouth are confident they can bring Freddie Potts back to the club next season despite a new West Ham deal.

The Hammers confirmed that the 21-year-old agreed terms on a new contract to commit his future to the Premier League club until the summer of 2027.

The midfielder joined Pompey on loan at the start of the campaign, and has made 29 appearances in the Championship this year.

Potts has contributed one goal and four assists, with the club aiming to secure their safety in the division after gaining promotion from League One in 2024.

Freddie Potts' midfield stats 2024/25 (as of March 27th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 39.61 Pass Completion (%) 72.30 Progressive Passes 4.04 Progressive Carries 0.65 Successful Take-ons 0.76 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.53 Progressive Passes Received 1.26

John Mousinho makes Freddie Potts future claim

Mousinho believes that Portsmouth will be keen to bring back Potts this summer, should he again look to go on loan.

He is confident that Pompey have proven themselves as a great club for developing talented players when they arrive on loan, citing Potts, Abu Kamara and Alex Robertson as examples.

When asked if Portsmouth are at the front of the queue for Potts, Mousinho replied, via The News: “I think so.

“Hopefully we’ve shown over the past couple of seasons to clubs higher up the pyramid that we’re a good club to loan players to.

Related Southampton factor should give Portsmouth FC all they need to avoid relegation Portsmouth's reward for Championship survival will be a long-awaited reunion with bitter rivals Southampton

“There are some loans which have worked out and some that haven’t, but any player who comes in if they are good enough to play will play.

“Age isn’t a thing that we’re particularly concerned about, Freddie is a prime example of that - Abu and Robbo were last year.

“We want good players in who can play at the level - and Freddie is certainly one of them.”

Portsmouth are currently 17th in the Championship table, but sit just four points clear of the relegation zone with eight games still to play in the regular campaign.

Potts deal this summer would be good for all parties

Being able to bring Potts back to Fratton Park in the summer would be good business for all parties.

The midfielder has shown a lot of promise in the Championship, but it’s unlikely he’s yet ready for a role in Graham Potter’s side.

If Portsmouth can remain in the Championship, then the stability of staying another year with the club could be very beneficial for the player’s development.

Mousinho’s eagerness to keep him in these comments also indicates he would remain a key part of the side if they stayed up, which is the kind of guarantee that West Ham might not be able to get with a loan elsewhere.