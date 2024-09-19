John Mousinho has confirmed that Regan Poole is available to start for Portsmouth ahead of their clash against Burnley.

The 26-year-old was an important part of the side last year before he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November 2023.

This kept him out of action for the next 10 months, making his return with a late cameo appearance in last weekend’s 3-0 loss to West Brom.

He had featured in 14 of their opening 16 league games last season prior to his injury against Chesterfield, which proved a real blow for Pomey (all stats from Fbref).

The Welshman came off the bench in the final 15 minutes in the loss to the Baggies, much to the delight of supporters.

Regan Poole - Portsmouth league appearances by season - as of September 19th (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2023-24 14 2024-25 1 (0)

Mousinho has claimed that Portsmouth have been cautious with his recovery from injury, indicating it’s taken him six weeks to get back up to match fitness.

He believes the defender is ready to start this weekend if necessary, confirming that he played 45 minutes in a behind closed door friendly against Hawks to build himself back up in preparation for a possible return to the first 11 at the weekend.

“We’re really pleased that Regan’s there now,” said Mousinho, via The News.

“It’s taken a long time and been a long road to recovery, he’s going to be a really important part of everything we do this year.

“There is [caution], if you look at him being available for last weekend but now available to start. That’s showing caution and then he got 45 minutes yesterday [against Hawks] to build himself up.

“They are really positive signs, but we do have to show caution with him.

“It’s pushing six weeks by the time we get to the Burnley game, and that’s about right for someone coming off the back of a nine-month injury.

“The first couple of weeks he was back in training he was never a consideration.

“Then we’ve been pushing to have him in squads, have him available and now pushing to have him available to start.”

Regan Poole’s return to action

Poole came on at Fratton Park last Sunday with the team losing 2-0 from goals from Josh Maja and Alex Mowatt.

Mowatt added a third in stoppage time to seal three points that put Albion top of the Championship table.

Mousinho’s side suffered their second loss in a row, having failed to win any of their opening five fixtures ahead of their clash with Burnley.

Portsmouth travel to Turf Moor on 21 September in a 3pm kick-off.

Regan Poole return is a big boost for Portsmouth

Poole made a strong start to life at Fratton Park prior to his injury, so his absence over the last 10 months has been a blow.

Having him back in the team will be a huge relief for supporters and the coaching staff, but it may still take him a few weeks to get back up to the speed of the Championship.

This will be a huge opportunity for Poole to prove himself at this level, having spent most of his career competing in League One and Two so far.

Burnley will be a stern test for Portsmouth, who will be eager to get their first win on the board, and having Poole back in action can only help in that regard.