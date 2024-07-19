Highlights Mousinho denies Portsmouth's interest in Karamoko Dembele, despite rumors of Championship clubs bidding for the talented midfielder.

Portsmouth have already secured attacking options like Josh Murphy and Sam Silvera, despite potential move for Dembele.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Palmer suggests Mousinho's comments may not tell the whole story, hinting at hidden moves for Dembele.

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer isn’t fully convinced by John Mousinho’s claim that Portsmouth aren’t tracking Karamoko Dembele this summer.

It was revealed by Darren Witcoop earlier this week that Pompey were one of three Championship clubs that have tabled a bid for the former Blackpool loanee, with Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday also in the mix.

League One side Bolton Wanderers were also said to have an interest in the former Celtic man, although Mousinho has since come out and said that any reports linking the Fratton Park outfit with the playmaker were wide of the mark.

But as clubs continue to try to keep their summer plans under wraps, ex-England international Palmer believes everything might not be as it seems, despite the recent comments.

John Mousinho quashes Karamoko Dembele interest as Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County circle

Mousinho told local newspaper The News earlier in the week that there is nothing in the rumours linking his side to Dembele, with no bid being readied for the outstanding talent as of yet.

It is no surprise that Championship clubs are taking an interest in the former Blackpool loanee though, who registered eight goals and a further 13 assists during his time at Bloomfield Road in the previous campaign.

Current side Brest are keen to offload the creative midfielder this summer, and after seeing what the star player can do first hand last season, Palmer wouldn’t be surprised if Mousinho is working on a move behind closed doors.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “They’ve come out and said that he’s not a player who is on their wish list for next season.

“It’s not to say that they’re not an admirer of Dembele, who was on loan at Blackpool last season, where he excelled with 21 goals and assists combined.

“Understandably, there’s a lot of interest in his services, and obviously Portsmouth have witnessed him first hand, when Blackpool ended the opposition’s 20 game unbeaten run in the third division, with a 4-0 win at Fratton Park, and the 20-year-old provided and assist that day.

“But who knows whether Portsmouth manager Mousinho is running a double bluff to not let his hand out, especially when so many are after his services, maybe he is just keeping it quiet.

Karamoko Dembele's 23/24 stats for Blackpool, as per FotMob Appearances 39 Goals 8 Assists 13 Chances created 77 Successful dribbles 50

“But he’s generally a straight guy, and with the nature of the manager, it’s probably best to take him at his word.

“It will be interesting to see, it could be good news for Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County, who have apparently tabled bids to his club Brest for his services.”

Portsmouth add attacking options ahead of Championship return

Whether Mousinho would need Dembele in his squad for the upcoming campaign would remain to be seen, with the former Stevenage man already acting to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer.

Oxford United’s play-off final hero Josh Murphy [pictured] has already made the move to Fratton Park earlier in the off-season, just weeks after his match-winning brace secured the U’s a place in the second tier for the season ahead.

Pompey have also brought in Middlesbrough playmaker Sam Silvera on a season-long loan from The Riverside, to add another option from the flanks as they return to the second tier.

Mousinho has also laughed off questions regarding an approach for former loanee Abu Kamara in recent days, with the Norwich City man stealing the show on their way to the League One title last season, with 18 goal contributions throughout the campaign.