Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has admitted that he needs to bolster his team with a forward-thinking midfielder this summer.

Portsmouth finished seven points off the playoffs last season with more goals needing to be added from the middle of the park.

Mousinho's side drew seven and won three of their last ten games highlighting the need for extra reinforcements to help turn those tight draws into wins for next season.

In addition, Portsmouth's top-scoring midfielder last season was Marlon Pack with four, meaning Colby Bishop was carrying a significant burden when it came to scoring goals.

John Mousinho Portsmouth transfer claim

Portsmouth are wasting no time when it comes to strengthening their side as they look to bridge the gap to the top six this season.

Speaking to The News, Mousinho admitted to being keen to add some attacking dynamism to central midfield, something Pompey have lacked this season.

He said: "I think we’re well stocked in the middle of the park in terms of ball-playing ability and players who can handle the ball.

"If you take a few like Marlon [Pack], Tom [Lowery] and Joe [Morrell] they are excellent at what they do, but there are a couple of players we could look at recruiting that would complement them in the middle of the park going forward."

The News also reported that Sporting Director Rich Hughes is looking at recruiting up to ten players in the summer, with the need to replace outgoing loan players a priority for the club.

Portsmouth summer transfer plans

Midfield is an area Pompey are well stocked with Pack, Tom Lowery, and Joe Morrell contracted next season, with Harry Jewitt-White coming up through the ranks.

Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe have been released, however, after the club’s retained list was published on Friday, giving Mousinho some flexibility in bringing in fresh talent.

One player that has been mentioned in the past is Accrington Stanley's Tommy Leigh, who scored 12 goals for the struggling side this season, being a shining light in a disappointing campaign.

Leigh came through the ranks at Portsmouth before leaving to join Accrington, scoring 20 goals in 77 appearances so far, suggesting he might be the type of player Mousinho needs.

Whether Leigh comes in or not, adding goals from other areas will be a key factor in pushing Portsmouth closer to the playoffs next season, with Mousinho proving his capabilities as manager in his short spell so far.