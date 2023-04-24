Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho has admitted that he is currently handing an opportunity for Di'Shon Bernard to showcase his ability in order to make a call on whether to pursue a fresh move for the loanee this summer.

Bernard was signed on a temporary basis from Manchester United earlier this year.

While the defender would have been determined to establish himself as a key member of Pompey's starting eleven during his time at Fratton Park, he has instead struggled to make inroads in recent months.

Limited to just eight appearances in League One, Bernard has been deployed in a centre-back role in Portsmouth's last two league fixtures.

Bernard helped Pompey claim a clean-sheet last weekend in their clash with Accrington Stanley as his side secured all three points in front of their supporters.

Joe Pigott scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 75th minute of this fixture.

Having been given the nod to start ahead of Sean Raggett in this aforementioned clash, Bernard is expected to retain his place in the side for Saturday's showdown with Derby County.

What has Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said about Man Utd loanee Di'Shon Bernard?

Making reference to Bernard, Mousinho has suggested that he is currently taking a look at the defender as he is weighing up the possibility of a fresh move in the upcoming window.

Speaking to The News, Mousinho said: "If we weren’t considering anything for Di’Shon in the future, I don’t think we would bother having a look at it on Saturday.

"Certainly that’s the rationale behind looking at him in that position on Saturday.

"At the moment the focus is on winning games – but with one eye on the future and individuals.

"Sean has played every minute of every game since I came in three months ago and I spoke to him on Friday about it.

"I told him you are here next season, I know exactly what I have got from you, I know everything about you as a footballer – and for this game we’re going to have a look at Di’Shon.

"We’ll see what that actually looks like for the rest of the season as well, but I just felt it suited Di’Shon this time."

Should Portsmouth re-sign Bernard from Manchester United this summer?

This is a sensible approach by Mousinho regarding Bernard as by offering him some game-time, he will discover whether the defender will be suited to Portsmouth's system going forward.

Particularly impressive against Accrington, the 22-year-old recorded a season-high WhoScored match rating of 7.76 as he won five aerial duels, made three clearances and blocked three shots.

Providing that Bernard is able to back up this display by delivering the goods in Portsmouth's two remaining fixtures, the club ought to consider the possibility of re-signing him this summer.

With Bernard's contract at Old Trafford set to run until 2024, another loan move could be on the cards for the defender.

Pompey could also be tempted to submit a bid in an attempt to secure his services on a full-time basis.