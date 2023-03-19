Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho has admitted that he believes that the club have a chance of achieving a top-six finish this season following their latest outing in League One.

Pompey backed up their recent victory over Accrington Stanley by claiming all three points in their showdown with Bristol Rovers yesterday.

Mousinho's side opened the scoring in the 19th minute as Colby Bishop slotted an effort past goalkeeper James Belshaw after being played through by Ryan Tunnicliffe.

John Marquis squandered a great opportunity to level proceedings for the Gas just before the break as he fired over the bar.

Portsmouth were handed a chance to extend their lead in the second-half when Paddy Lane was brought down in the penalty area by Calum McDonald.

Bishop stepped up for Pompey and converted this spot-kick.

During the closing stages of this game, Rovers were reduced to ten men as Jarell Quansah was dismissed for a late lunge on Joe Morrell.

As a result of their victory at the Memorial Stadium, Portsmouth moved up to ninth in the League One standings and are now only seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Following his side's meeting with Rovers, Mousinho made an honest claim about the club's top-six credentials.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: "It’s a really good spot to be in.

"I would not disclose the players from using that as extra motivation and having a look at that.

"We are alive and in with a chance of something.

"At this stage of the season, it’s one of those where we’re thinking, okay let's review what we’ve done over the past few weeks to put us in this position.

"It will be my job to make sure that we’re solidly focused on the next game, the next training session, the next interaction I have with the players.

"I don’t mind them having a look at the league table especially come Saturday where we think we’ve got something to hold on to.

"We’ll use that as extra motivation."

The Verdict

When Mousinho arrived at Fratton Park, a push for a place in the play-offs did not seem to be on the cards for Portsmouth as they were languishing in 15th place in the standings.

However, the 36-year-old has managed to guide his side to eight victories in the 14 games that he has overseen.

While it is fair to say that Portsmouth's hopes of extending their season past the 46-match mark are relatively slim, they could move to within four points of Bolton Wanderers if they win their game in hand.

Even if Pompey do go on to miss out on a top-six finish, they are clearly heading in the right direction under the guidance of Mousinho, and thus it would not be at all surprising if they emerge as contenders for automatic promotion next season.