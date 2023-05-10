Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho has admitted that the club are currently waiting to see whether Manchester United opt to trigger a one-year extension in Di'Shon Bernard's deal at Old Trafford.

Pompey are keen on signing Bernard on a permanent basis from the Red Devils after witnessing his performances during his loan spell at Fratton Park.

Bernard sealed a temporary switch to Portsmouth earlier this year and went on to feature on 10 occasions for the club during the second half of the season.

The 22-year-old was utilised as a centre-back by Mousinho in the closing stages of the term.

Bernard occupied this particular role in Portsmouth's clashes with Oxford United, Accrington Stanley, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers.

Mousinho's side managed to clinch an eighth-place finish in League One on the final day of the season by picking up a point in their meeting with the Chairboys.

Set to play in this division again next season, Portsmouth could boost their hopes of maintaining a push for promotion if they nail their transfer recruitment over the summer.

What has John Mousinho said about Portsmouth's pursuit of Manchester United's Di'Shon Bernard?

Making reference to the club's pursuit of Bernard, Mousinho has revealed that the club are currently waiting to see what call United make regarding Bernard's contract situation.

Speaking to The News, Mousinho said: "Firstly, Manchester United have the option on him, so we’ll see what they want to do and then go from there.

"My gut feeling on him is positive, but he's a Manchester United player at the moment and, if they take his contract up, it's a very different situation from if they don’t.

"We’ll have to have a look at that, see what they do, and get in touch with them over the next couple of weeks.

"It has been really important seeing Di’Shon starting in the team over the last four matches.

"He’s versatile, has played right-back and in both centre-half positions, performing really well in all three of those slots.

"There's a huge amount of improvement within him.

"What’s Di’Shon’s ceiling?

"It's hard to tell, but he is right up there in terms of where he can go.

"These are very, very exciting times for him, regardless of where he is.

"His loan has been positive and, although he might not feel like that because he hasn’t played as many games as he’d like, to perform as well as he has done over the last four matches is a huge reflection on him.

"He has a bright future.

"I don’t know if Di’Shon wants to stay, I will speak to him this week, but I’d like to think he knows the demands we put on him and the way we want to play suits him."

Would securing the services of Di'Shon Bernard on a permanent deal be a good move by Portsmouth?

This would definitely be a good bit of business by Portsmouth as Bernard certainly possesses the potential to become a classy operator at this level.

While Pompey will have to pay a fee for Bernard regardless of what United opt to do regarding his future due to his current contract status, it could turn out to be a good long-term investment by the club.

Having gained some experience in League One during his loan spell with Portsmouth, it would not be at all surprising if Bernard goes on to become a crucial member of the club's starting eleven later this year if he seals a switch to Fratton Park.