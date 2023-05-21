Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has provided an update on the timescale of Ronan Curtis' future.

The Republic of Ireland international as been in talks over a new deal with Portsmouth hoping to have the winger's future tied down by the end of the month.

However, Mousinho has also admitted the Curtis' injury rehabilitation will be factored in any new agreement.

Curtis struggled for form last season, playing in just 25 league games, scoring twice without providing any assists for his teammates.

The 27-year-old is currently back in Ireland at the season’s close continuing his knee injury rehabilitation, but Mousinho is hopeful of a positive outcome over a talent he rates highly staying.

Does Ronan Curtis' future lie at Portsmouth?

Mousinho is positive about tying down Curtis to a new deal, but wants to ensure the attacker comes back fully fit after his knee injury.

Speaking to The News about the future of his creative midfielder, Mousinho explained: "Talks are ongoing with Ronan. We wanted to focus on Ronan’s surgery and rehab over the back end of the season.

"He came in the back end of last week and we had discussions with Ronan and said, from my point view, what I think of Ronan and there will be a contract offer on the table.

"Then it’s down to the agent and football club to negotiate what that is. So that’s ongoing and I think Ronan has gone back to Ireland to spend a bit of time with his family."

Will Ronan Curtis sign a new deal with Portsmouth?

Whether Curtis stays on the south coast or not is difficult to assess. The winger might be wanting a new challenge going into the next stage of his career having spent five years with Portsmouth.

However, considering his downward trend in form, potential suitors may have diminished over the last 12 months, reducing his chances of securing a contract elsewhere.

In the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, Curtis managed 17 goal contributions compared to just two this season which will no doubt turn some potential suitors away which may strengthen Portsmouth's position.

Couple that with some positive form under Mousinho and strong foundations set by him last season, adding a fit and firing Curtis could be a major difference for Pompey.