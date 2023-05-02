Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho has admitted that the club could face a battle to retain the services of Joe Morrell this summer.

Morrell has been utilised on a regular basis by Mousinho during the 37-year-old's time in charge of the club.

The Wales international recently made his return to action against Derby County after being suspended for four games due to a red card that he received against Milton Keynes Dons.

Morrell marked his latest appearance for Portsmouth by providing an assist for Colby Bishop in the first-half of this clash.

Pompey were forced to settle for a point at Pride Park as James Collins levelled proceedings in the 71st minute for the Rams.

Mousinho's side will be hoping to end the term on a high by securing a victory in their showdown with Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday.

Pompey will secure an eighth-place finish in the League One standings if they avoid defeat in this particular fixture.

What has Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said about Joe Morrell?

Making reference to Morrell, Mousinho has admitted that while he would not be at all surprised if the midfielder attracts interest from elsewhere this summer, he is hoping to keep the midfielder at the club.

Speaking to The News, Mousinho said: "Considering his second half of the season, when he has been excellent for us, I would be surprised if there wasn’t interest in Joe.

"He has also started the last two games for Wales – Croatia and Latvia – so there are going to be people watching him.

"Should there be interest in him, it’s a compliment to Joe and everything we’re trying to do here.

"We’ll see what that looks like – hopefully Joe is still a player for us next season.

"I know he wants to be, I know he’s really excited about what next season looks like.

"I’ve spoken to him a few times over the last few weeks.

"I see Joe as a player coming into the prime of his career and he needs to embrace that role and become a leader."

Will Portsmouth be able to keep Morrell at the club this summer?

While Morrell is said to be keen on staying at Fratton Park, there is a possibility that he could change his mind if an offer from a team who play in a higher division than Portsmouth is submitted.

Morrell's current contract is set to run until 2024, with Pompey holding an option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

While Portsmouth could secure a reasonable fee for Morrell this summer, they may find it more beneficial to build a team around the midfielder who has provided six direct goal contributions in League One this season and has been averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 at this level.