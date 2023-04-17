Portsmouth made it three draws in a row on Saturday as they were held 1-1 by Shrewsbury Town.

Robert Street had put the hosts ahead in the second half as they looked to win their first home game in over a month.

However, Pompey had other ideas, as they equalised 10 minutes from the end through midfielder Marlon Pack, who slotted home for his third goal of the season and kept his side's unbeaten run going.

Can Portsmouth still make the play-offs?

Portsmouth are currently sitting in ninth place on 64 points, six points adrift of sixth-place Peterborough United with four games remaining.

The South Coast club won seven of the nine games they played from the middle of February to the beginning of April.

However, their last three games have ended all square and that has taken their momentum away and extended the gap to the play-offs.

Two of the draws have come against sides that are fighting for their survival, in MK Dons and Morecambe, while the draw on Saturday came against a side that at one point in the season had aspirations for a play-off spot.

Now Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has highlighted where he thinks the club’s play-off hopes have all but ended.

What did John Mousinho say about Portsmouth’s play-off chances?

Mousinho believes that these last three games have been where his side’s play-off chances have ended.

He told The News: “We will look back at the last three games - and it will feel like six points dropped. It certainly feels that way. I don’t think too much is going to take that, because we’re not going to places like MK and Shrewsbury and just clinging on to results from the start.

“We know we have to beat Morecambe, if we are to have any chance of doing anything in the league. In those three games we have to be a bit better and come away with six more points. Then we are in the mix for the play-offs, and we’d have a very, very different outcome on things.

“I think we will rue those last nine or 10 days in terms of missed opportunities because we haven’t come away from any of those games thinking they weren’t winnable.”

There are 12 points still up for grabs this season, winning all four games would give Portsmouth 76 points and to reach that total, Mousinho believes his team needs to take the shackles off and aim for that total.

He added: “We essentially have nothing to lose with our league position and that’s how we have to go into our final four games - and play with that freedom. We have to try to win all four starting at Oxford on Tuesday, who are scrapping for their lives at the bottom of the league.”

Portsmouth play Mousinho’s former side Oxford United on Tuesday evening, before games against Accrington Stanley and fellow play-off chasers Derby County, with their final game coming against Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park.