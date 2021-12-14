John McGreal delivers Ipswich update as Portman Road speculation continues

John McGreal has said that he is fully focussed on getting Ipswich Town through their FA Cup replay with Barrow this week and has not thought about potentially leading the team into a massive game with Sunderland at the weekend.

Paul Cook lost his job on the back of the draw with Barrow that has led to this replay, and McGreal has overseen matters since.

A number of names are being linked with the Ipswich job including Neil Harris, Derek McInnes and John Terry but, as things stand, no permanent appointment has been made.

That said, McGreal stands to take charge of things against Barrow tomorrow night and then against Sunderland at the weekend, though he admits he’s not thinking even as far as that clash with the Black Cats.

McGreal said to the EADT: “I was put in as caretaker/interim for a couple of games. All I know is, at this moment in time, I’ve prepped the boys for the game in the FA Cup. That is all I know at this moment in time.

“I never ever get ahead of myself. It’s always game-by-game. The next game just so happens to be an FA Cup replay, so that’s all we’re focussing on.

“Honestly, I’m really not thinking about Sunderland. Obviously you hear about the ticket sales (28,000+) and how many thousands are going to be there. It’s going to be a brilliant event for the club and the fans. It’s a big game.

“But mine, Reg (Rene Gilmartin) and Kieron’s (Dyer) focus is purely on the next game. And the next game for us is the replay.

“That is just as important as the Sunderland game really because we want to get through to the third round.”

The Verdict

As McGreal says, a huge crowd is expected for the game at the weekend at Portman Road, and naturally the pressure is on from the home side to do the job against Sunderland.

Ipswich still have promotion hopes this season but need to be winning games like the one this weekend in order to achieve that.

First, though, a cup replay with Barrow.

