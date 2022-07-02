John Marquis to AFC Wimbledon: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

AFC Wimbledon are interesting in signing striker John Marquis, a report from London News Online has revealed.

Marquis is currently a free agent, having left Lincoln City this summer after a brief spell with the League One club.

Now it seems as though the striker is attracting attention from elsewhere, with this latest update claiming that the Dons – who are preparing for a return to League Two after relegation last season – are keen to sign the 30-year-old.

This is a potential transfer that could generate a fair amount of intrigue, so with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that could arise from these links.

Is it a good potential move?

This does feel like it could be a rather good signing for AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons are not exactly stacked on options at centre forward right now, and those they do have are still relatively young.

As a result, the experience that Maquis would provide in that position could certainly be useful, and the fact he is available on a free transfer helps from a financial perspective as well.

Given it is suggested that a number of clubs are thought to be interested in Marquis, this could represent something of a coup for Johnnie Jackson’s side too, meaning it does look to be worth pursuing.

Would he start?

You do get the feeling Marquis would have plenty of opportunities if he was to make the move to Plough Lane.

As has already been noted, the 30-year-old does look to be more established then the Dons’ current forward options, which means he should be high up the pecking order.

Indeed, with speculation ongoing surrounding Jack Rudoni’s potential departure, Marquis is one the club would likely have to turn to for some crucial firepower, were he to join.

Furthermore, with that interest from elsewhere, you feel that Marquis may want some guarantee that he will get the opportunity to play regularly if he moves to AFC Wimbledon.

What would he bring?

One key aspect you would expect Marquis to this AFC Wimbledon side if he joined, is goals.

The 30-year-old has found the net 76 times in 233 matches at League One level over the course of his career, so you get the feeling he could find the net regularly in League Two where the Dons will play next season.

It is also possible that the experience he brings will provide some important insight for the club’s younger strikers as they continue to develop their own careers.

Meanwhile, given the profile he has, having been linked with some eye-catching moves in the past after his prolific form at Doncaster, this deal could also draw a fair amount of interest, were it to happen.