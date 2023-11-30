Highlights Bristol Rovers urgently need to find a new manager due to the apparent lack of leadership from the top, which is affecting the players.

Talks with potential candidates for the managerial vacancy at the club, including Ian Holloway and Garry Monk, do not seem to have progressed.

The delay in appointing a new manager is becoming alarming for Rovers supporters, and the lack of clear direction and leadership is having a negative impact on the team, as demonstrated by the incident involving John Marquis.

It has been a frustrating managerial search so far for Bristol Rovers.

The Gas surprisingly sacked Joey Barton last month after over two-and-a-half years in charge, but they are yet to find a replacement.

Assistant manager Andy Mangan has been in caretaker charge since Barton's exit, and while the 37-year-old made a positive start to his tenure, his side are now without a win in their last two games.

Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw by Leyton Orient at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night, with Tristan Crama's 93rd-minute own goal securing a point for the O's after Grant Ward had given the hosts the lead just before the break.

The Gas currently sit 11th in the League One table, nine points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they face League Two side Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday.

League One Table (As it stands November 29th) Team P GD Pts 9 Lincoln City 20 6 30 10 Charlton Athletic 18 5 26 11 Bristol Rovers 18 1 24 12 Shrewsbury Town 20 -15 24 13 Northampton Town 18 -2 23 14 Wigan Athletic 19 7 22 15 Wycombe Wanderers 18 -4 22 16 Leyton Orient 19 -6 22

After the game against Orient, footage emerged of striker John Marquis clashing with supporters. While of course, it is disappointing to see those scenes post-match, it is clear that the managerial uncertainty and an apparent lack of leadership from the top is affecting the players, and the Gas urgently need to make an appointment.

What is the latest on Bristol Rovers' managerial search?

Ian Holloway, Garry Monk, and Dean Holden were said to be the early names in the frame for the managerial vacancy at the Memorial Stadium, but talks do not seem to have progressed with the trio.

Southend United head coach Kevin Maher and former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson were also linked with the role, and the Gas were reportedly keen to speak to Matt Taylor after he was sacked by Rotherham United earlier this month, while Neil Lennon and Karl Robinson were ruled out of contention.

Caretaker manager Mangan had previously expressed an interest in the permanent job, but according to journalist Darren Witcoop, he is no longer under consideration.

Rumours had begun to swirl about former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones but Bristol Live's Dan Hargraves has revealed he will not be taking charge.

Bristol Rovers must make a managerial decision

The delay in appointing a new manager is becoming increasingly alarming for Rovers supporters, and it now seems clear the club did not a plan in place when they decided to part company with Barton.

After Barton's dismissal, co-owner Hussain Al-Saaed revealed that the club were looking to bring in a manager with League One promotion experience.

"I would say young, I would say somebody who’s been in a territory that we haven’t been in yet with that experience," Al-Saeed said, quoted via Bristol World.

"Somebody who’s taken teams from League One to the Championship and somebody perhaps Championship onward.

"We are reviewing this matter, we are talking to people, we are trying to find the right man for this job."

However, of the managers linked with the job, only Holloway and Robinson have achieved promotion from the third tier during their career, which suggests a lack of strategy from the board.

Given Taylor was sacked by Rotherham over two weeks after Barton's exit, he would not have been on Rovers' initial list of targets, and while he is an excellent candidate, it seems the club are taking a reactionary approach to finding a new manager.

Mangan has done a commendable job at the helm so far, but a decision must be made quickly to avoid the uncertainty having a negative impact on the team, and the board must show leadership as the hunt for Barton's successor continues.

The lack of clear direction and leadership at the South West club is having a negative impact - as the Marquis incident shows.