John Hartson has claimed Celtic must pursue the permanent signing of Norwich City’s Adam Idah this summer.

Idah has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Parkhead, signing during the January window.

The striker has had a big impact with the Scottish giants, contributing seven goals and two assists from 11 appearances in the Premiership (all stats from Fbref).

His goals have helped Celtic open up a three point gap to rivals Rangers, with just four games remaining in the season.

However, there is no option to buy clause in the loan deal with the Canaries, meaning he is set to return to Carrow Road at the end of the campaign.

Hartson urges Celtic to sign Adam Idah

Hartson is wary that the cost of signing Idah has likely increased due to how well he has played while on loan.

However, he believes finding strikers as impressive as the Ireland international can be difficult, suggesting Celtic should prioritise a deal for him this summer.

“Strikers are hard to find,” said Hartson, via the Glasgow Times.

“The fee to get him now will have shot up because he’s been [a] success at the club.

“But he’s scored big, important goals for Celtic this season.

“When he first came in you got the feeling some of the fans were a bit nonplussed.

Related Besiktas plotting Norwich City transfer raid Christos Tzolis is attracting summer transfer interest following his impressive performances on loan in Germany

“They looked at him playing for Norwich, maybe not getting a game every week, and it was a loan signing.

“But he has done well. He’s big and powerful, he can run in behind and he knows how to finish.

“If Celtic can get him for around the £4 or 5 million mark, it would be a great bit of business.

“He could be a great signing.

“It can be a gamble with new signings, but Celtic will know what they are gong to get.

“They know he can make an impact in games, they know he can score big goals and handle the pressure.

“It’s a decision for Brendan Rodgers but I have been impressed with him.

“He seems a level-headed boy who has a lot of attributes.”

Idah's importance to Norwich City

Adam Idah - Norwich City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 12 (1) 0 2020-21 17 (1) 3 (1) 2021-22 17 (6) 1 (1) 2022-23 25 (11) 2 (1) 2023-24 28 (12) 6 (1)

Idah made 28 appearances in the Championship this season prior to his loan move to Celtic, albeit only 12 of those came as starts.

He contributed six goals and one assist, playing a role in David Wagner’s side competing for a play-off place.

However, he has fallen behind Josh Sargent in the pecking order at Carrow Road, and earned most of his game time while the American was unavailable through injury.

It remains to be seen whether Norwich would agree to a permanent deal this summer, but his performances for Celtic have likely raised his transfer value.

Celtic move would suit Adam Idah

The move to Celtic in January has worked out quite well for Idah and has got him playing some of the best football we’ve seen from him in quite some time.

He showed a lot of promise when he first burst onto the scene at Norwich, but he has struggled to continue developing, falling behind Sargent in the pecking order.

A permanent move to Celtic could be the right next step in his career, as he has stalled at Carrow Road.

However, any decision over his future will likely have to wait until the Canaries know which league they will be competing in next year.