John Hartson reacts to decision made by West Brom’s Hal Robson-Kanu

Former Wales international John Hartson has backed West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu after he made himself available for Ryan Giggs’ side.

30-year-old striker Robson-Kanu called time on his international career with Wales in August 2018 after gaining 44 caps.

Citing a desire to focus on club football and spend more time with his family, Robson-Kanu has since been impressing for Championship title challengers West Brom.

Scoring consistently for Slaven Bilic’s side, Robson-Kanu is reported to have held talks with Giggs over a return to the international fold – it now appears that the striker will return.

Speaking on a potential return for Robson-Kanu, former Welsh international Hartson revealed his happiness at hearing the news.

“Hal’s put himself forward again and I think that’s great,” Hartson is quoted as saying by Express and Star.

“He deserves credit for that, he wants to help and be part of it.

“He has been scoring goals and pivotal to what Slaven Bilic has been doing at West Brom.

“He was getting a run of games after a few injury problems, and I think it’s wonderful for Ryan to have options.”

Robson-Kanu could have made a return for the upcoming friendlies this month against Austria and United States, but due to recent events – those games have now been cancelled, whilst Euro 2020 may be postponed until next summer.

The Verdict

Would it be a good move for Robson-Kanu to return to the international stage?

The striker has been performing well this season for West Brom, and the last thing that Bilic would want is for that to come under stress.

It is unsure if Giggs will even call on the 30-year-old, given that he has the likes of Tom Lawrence, Harry Wilson, Daniel James, David Brooks and Gareth Bale all vying for a starting place.