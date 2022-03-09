John Fleck’s current status at Sheffield United confirmed by Heckingbottom

Sheffield United manager has issued an injury update on John Fleck ahead of the Blades clash with Coventry City this weekend.

Fleck left the field early in the Blades impressive 4-1 win over Middlesbrough last night and Heckingbottom said they ‘will have to see’ whether Fleck will be fit to face Coventry on Saturday.

“He felt his groin, so we will have to see.” Heckingbottom said via YorkshireLive.

“We didn’t take any risks and Flecky is aware of that. It’s an issue he has had so he knows, and you generally do when it’s a muscle problem.

“How significant it is I am not too sure, we’ll have to wait and see.

“There’s no big concern about it, but obviously with muscles it’s only going to get worse.”

Fleck will be desperate to overcome the injury and feature against his former club this weekend.

The 30-year-old spent four seasons at Coventry City before making the move to the Blades, scoring eight goals and registering 23 assists for the Sky Blues in 182 appearances.

If Fleck was to miss the tie, he would join a lengthy injury list at Bramall Lane that includes the likes of Rhian Brewster, Enda Stevens, Chris Basham, and Jayden Bogle.

The Blades face Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday as they look to consolidate a place in the Championship top-six.

The Verdict

After a brilliant win last night the last thing Sheffield United needed was another injury ahead of another big clash against Coventry City on Saturday.

Paul Heckingbottom didn’t rule Fleck out completely though, so there is still some hope that the midfielder could feature.

Fleck will no doubt want to play against his old club and help the Blades in another important match for their play-off hopes.

Only time will tell if the Irishman will be fit enough to play a part.