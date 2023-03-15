Sheffield United’s automatic promotion push has stumbled in recent weeks to see the Blades pick up just six points from as many games.

Middlesbrough dropping points at home to Stoke City on Tuesday evening has left the door ajar for United to extend their cushion on the Teesside club, who sit third, to six points.

Sunderland bounced back from a run of three straight defeats by edging Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road on Sunday, keeping their own play-off hopes alive ahead of hosting the Blades, with the gap between them and the play-offs standing at six points.

Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jack O’Connell, Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens are sidelined for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Here, we are suggesting two changes from the side that were beaten by Luton Town at the weekend to line up against the Black Cats…

George Baldock comes in for Jayden Bogle to help manage the former Derby County full back’s minutes.

The Greece international is a very dependable player for Paul Heckingbottom to welcome back into the side, and he should have the experience to deal with Jack Clarke on the left flank for Sunderland.

Tommy Doyle makes up the midfield trio in replacing John Fleck to add some extra running power for the Blades.

The Black Cats are not as dangerous in the final third as they were earlier in the season, but they have a lot of mobile forward options who will be looking to receive possession in pockets of space between the defensive and midfield lines.

Fleck was substituted just before the hour mark against the Hatters and will remain a key senior player for the rest of the season.