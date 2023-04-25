Birmingham City boss John Eustace would welcome back all five of the club's loanees "with open arms" this summer, according to Birmingham Live.

Both Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty have been integral figures in defence this season, with the latter often being required on the left despite playing a decent chunk of this term at centre-back.

Krystian Bielik, meanwhile, has spent much of his time at St Andrew's in the middle of the park and has been able to escape injury problems for much of the campaign, something that will come as a huge relief to the Poland international who has spent a lot of his time at parent club Derby County on the sidelines.

Hannibal Mejbri has also been a real asset in the middle of the park - and Reda Khadra has been a valuable contributor for Blues since his loan switch from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Boost on Sanderson and Hannibal?

It has been reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers are willing to let Sanderson go this summer, something that could be a boost for the Midlands side in their potential quest to get a permanent deal over the line for him.

They aren't the only team likely to be in the race for the defender though, with Stoke City and Scottish Premiership club Rangers showing an interest in him this season.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves are prepared to lower their previous £3m price tag.

Hannibal is another player who could be on his way out of his parent club, with Manchester United believed to be open to letting the Morocco international go.

However, it would be difficult to see Birmingham being able to afford the fee it may take to lure the midfielder away from Old Trafford on a longer-term basis.

Should Birmingham secure moves for all five?

It's difficult to say because it would be hard to see them being able to fork out the amount needed to secure most of them permanently.

If they can, they should be looking to avoid utilising the loan market heavily because that will prevent them from building for the long term.

Their loanees may have been useful this season - but if they want to rise up the Championship table in the coming seasons and establish themselves as a promotion competitor - they need to get as many permanent signings over the line as they can.

Brighton could potentially be willing to let Khadra leave for a reasonably modest fee and Sanderson may also be available on a cheap deal - but they would probably have to strike a loan agreement for Hannibal again.

Whether United will be willing to sanction another temporary deal remains to be seen - but the club should have many targets to pursue and not just the familiar faces that are currently at St Andrew's.