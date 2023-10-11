Highlights John Eustace wasn't surprised by his dismissal as Birmingham City boss, but he was extremely disappointed.

John Eustace wasn't surprised when he was told he would no longer be Birmingham City's boss, according to Sky Sports.

The same report, however, has added that he was extremely disappointed with the decision, perhaps feeling that he deserved to stay at the helm after managing to get Blues back on their feet.

This is certainly a decision that has raised plenty of eyebrows, not just the eyebrows of those in Birmingham's fanbase but also football supporters across the country.

This decision to part ways with Eustace was officially announced on Monday - and it looks like his successor will be announced in the coming days with Wayne Rooney the man set to be appointed.

How have Birmingham City started the 2023/24 campaign?

Birmingham made a strong start to the season, going unbeaten in their opening five league games with Blues claiming 11 points from a possible 15.

Unfortunately for them, they were only able to secure one point from their next 12 after that.

However, they have got themselves back on track during the early stages of October, with a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town and a 3-1 victory against rivals West Bromwich Albion allowing them to climb into the top six.

It's now the international break and the Midlands outfit are in a very good position - but that wasn't enough to save Eustace's job in the end.

How did John Eustace react to his Birmingham City dismissal?

As previously mentioned, Eustace wasn't surprised by his sacking and there are a couple of potential reasons for this.

Firstly, new owners often like to have their own managers in place and this was the case at Hull City when Acun Ilicali came in, with Grant McCann being replaced by Shota Arveladze shortly after the Turkish businessman completed his takeover.

Eustace's disappointment has also been mentioned and you can't blame him for feeling this way - because it's not as if poor results have been the thing that has cost him his job.

You have to wonder whether the 43-year-old heard rumours about his future too, because it would have been difficult to have kept this managerial change quiet.

Should John Eustace have been sacked by Birmingham City?

This seems like a very harsh decision because Eustace did exceptionally well to guide his team to their current position this term.

He also did enough last season to guide the club through some tricky times and definitely deserved more time at the helm.

However, owners do often want their own man in charge and this is why a managerial change comes as no surprise, though the timing of this switch isn't the best considering part of the season has already been played.

You feel it will only be a matter of time before Eustace is back in football - and Birmingham may end up regretting this decision to make a managerial change.

Rooney did a very good job at Derby County considering the circumstances, but does he really deserve the Birmingham job? That's doubtful - because the former Manchester United striker didn't exactly enjoy the best time out in the United States and isn't a clear upgrade on what Blues had before with Eustace.