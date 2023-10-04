Highlights John Eustace has shown interest in the vacant Rangers managerial position, joining other candidates like Kevin Muscat, Pascal Jansen, and Frank Lampard.

According to Sky Sports, the Birmingham City boss has expressed an interest in taking over from the recently dismissed Michael Beale.

Eustace was originally linked with the role in September, when Beale was still in charge at Ibrox.

But the former QPR manager was relieved of his duties on Monday, with the Scottish giants sitting third in the Premiership table.

Beale lasted just 10 months in charge, having jumped ship from Loftus Road in the early stages of his tenure with the London club last year.

Who could be the next Rangers manager?

Beale’s dismissal has only intensified speculation that the current Birmingham manager could take the reins at Ibrox.

However, he is not the only name to make his interest in the role clear with Kevin Muscat, Pascal Jansen and Frank Lampard also throwing their hat into the ring.

But it is unclear just yet whether Rangers have any intention of approaching any of those names in regards to the vacancy.

Beale’s last game in charge was a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen, which saw the team fall seven points behind Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side.

The goal of any new manager at Rangers will be to claw back the gap to their big rivals and compete for the league title.

Rangers are also competing in the Europa League, which would be an opportunity for someone like Eustace to compete on a bigger stage than in the Championship.

How has John Eustace fared at Birmingham City?

Eustace has earned a lot of plaudits for the work he has done since taking over at St. Andrew’s just over a year ago.

He led the Blues to a 17th place finish in his first campaign in charge of Birmingham, which exceeded pre-season expectations.

A summer takeover at St. Andrew’s has raised some optimism that a promotion push to the Premier League could be on the cards in the future.

Birmingham made a positive start to this season, but a poor run of form in September saw them slide down the second division table.

The Midlands outfit earned an impressive 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening that returned the team to winning ways.

This moved the Blues up to 10th in the table, just one point behind the play-off places.

Next up for Birmingham is a clash at home against West Brom on 6 October.

Would John Eustace be a good appointment at Rangers?

Beale was in a similar position to Eustace 12 months ago, earning impressive results in the Championship with QPR.

But the grass isn’t always greener and so it proved for Beale, who only lasted 10 months at Rangers.

There is a lot of pressure that comes with working for the Glasgow club, which can make or break managers.

There is no doubt that Eustace is a great coach, who has done an impressive job at Birmingham, but it would be a real step up to take over at Rangers.

He has the potential to be a smart appointment by the Scottish giants, but Eustace will have to weigh-up whether there are greater opportunities by continuing his work at Birmingham.