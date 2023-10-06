Highlights Birmingham City's positive start to the season has created optimism and a realistic chance at a playoff place under manager John Eustace.

Eustace's name has been linked to the vacant Rangers FC job, along with other potential candidates.

If Eustace were to leave Birmingham, the club's stance on keeping young midfielder Jordan James may weaken, as Eustace has played a significant role in his development.

Birmingham City will hope their positive start to the campaign can continue throughout the season.

The Blues have been stuck at the bottom end of the Championship for a sustained period of time, but there has been a sense of optimism around the club as of late.

Despite still not achieving much, last season there were signs of big improvement at Birmingham as John Eustace arrived and was making changes.

Then that optimism gained further pace in the summer, as new owners were announced and players were brought in that excited fans.

That has all continued into the season, as the Blues sit in mid-table but seem to be a realistic shout for a play-off place under Eustace.

So, news around his future will be a concern not only for the season but also for other aspects that come into play.

Could John Eustace leave Birmingham City?

It was earlier in this season that Eustace’s name was first being linked to the Rangers FC job and that was while Mick Beale was still in charge.

That has obviously now escalated as the Scottish side have sacked Beale and are searching for a suitable replacement.

It was reported by Sky Sports earlier this week, that several candidates had shown an interest in the job, one of whom was Eustace.

It is still very much early days in terms of if Rangers will pursue a move for Eustace, but there has been an update in Rangers’ managerial pursuit.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Frank Lampard is “strongly in the frame” to takeover at Ibrox.

However, while nothing has been confirmed, it seems Eustace still remains in the running, and while that could be bad for their season, it could also be bad for Birmingham and their stance on midfielder Jordan James.

Why could John Eustace’s potential exit weaken Birmingham City’s stance on Jordan James?

James is a product of Birmingham’s academy and made his breakthrough into the first team in the 2021/22 season.

That was a season to remember for the young midfielder, but last season, that was taken to the next level as James became a regular in Eustace’s team.

James played 33 times in the Championship, as he took on the responsibility Eustace gave him and repaid the faith shown in him. He was impressive on the ball, as he completed 75.7% of his passes and averaged 0.2 key passes.

He was also strong in his defensive work, averaging 0.6 tackles, 0.3 interceptions, and 0.5 clearances per game, as per WhoScored.com.

That again continues into this season, as while he’s only started in one match, James has featured in all but one game.

Once the summer transfer window was shut, it then came to light that fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers and Italian side Lecce hold an interest in the 19-year-old.

Obviously, this could be a possibility that James looks into, but with Eustace at the helm, you would expect the Blues boss to want to keep hold of the young midfielder at this present time.

So, if Eustace were to leave and join Rangers, you would have to presume that Birmingham’s stance on the matter could become a lot softer, as there may not be much of a fight from the management side to keep the player.

Eustace has been a big part of James’ development, and while he may not be getting the game time he wants, the Birmingham boss obviously sees him as part of his first team plans.

Therefore, you worry for Birmingham fans that if the manager were to depart, James could be allowed to leave the club without much hesitation.