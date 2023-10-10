In a move that has very much divided the opinion of the footballing world, Birmingham City decided to give their head coach John Eustace his marching orders this week.

It was a rumoured change all weekend and after 48 hours of silence, the Blues ownership confirmed their decision on Monday morning.

Why did Birmingham City sack John Eustace?

In their club statement, Birmingham hinted that they wanted a manager that was completely aligned with them on the vision and ambitions of the club following their summer takeover.

And further along in the statement, it was revealed that the board want to appointed a head coach who plays 'no fear' attacking football, with all the signs pointing towards Wayne Rooney.

Tom Wagner, the American hedge fund manager who has led the takeover of City, wants a bigger name in the dugout at St Andrew's and Rooney is set to be appointed, despite having a relatively poor win percentage record in his time as a manager.

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Going into the second international break of the season, Birmingham sit in sixth position in the Championship standings after 11 matches played.

That has made the decision and timing for City's new owners to part company with Eustace even more baffling considering they currently occupy a play-off spot in the early stages of the season, with back-to-back wins propelling them into the top six.

There was a slight chance though that Eustace could return to work immediately, and in early September he was linked by the Daily Mail with the Rangers job up in Scotland with Michael Beale at the time still in his job.

Beale was sacked a few weeks later and Sky Sports revealed that Eustace had made it clear that he would be keen on moving to Ibrox if the opportunity arose - perhaps knowing he'd be departing Birmingham sooner rather than later.

However, it looks as though the 43-year-old is not going to be considered in the final stages of their process by the Glasgow outfit.

According to TalkSPORT's Alex Crook, Phillippe Clement is now the favourite to replace Beale in the dugout at Ibrox, with the 49-year-old Belgian ahead of ex-Gers defender Kevin Muscat.

That suggests that Eustace is not in the running, with Sky Sports similarly saying that Eustace isn't in the mix.

Would John Eustace have been a good appointment for Rangers?

If Eustace were to be appointed at Ibrox, then it would have had a slight feel of the Beale about it.

Eustace has a year more experience than Beale did as a Championship head coach when he moved from QPR to the Gers, but they are pretty similar in terms of style.

And Rangers fans seemed to be pretty keen to not head back into the pool of Championship managers for their next boss, so Eustace would not have been a popular choice.

It now looks as though the Rangers board are going to go down the route of a foreign head coach, although that didn't exactly work when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was appointed in 2021.