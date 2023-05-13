Birmingham City are plotting a potential approach for Bradford City boss Mark Hughes, according to this morning's update from Football Insider.

The 59-year-old has guided the Bantams to the League Two play-offs this season and will be desperate to lead them back to the third tier as they look to rise up the football pyramid.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Welshman will be at the helm during the summer and beyond with the experienced boss potentially having the opportunity to take two steps up to the Championship.

The Manchester City connection

Earlier this week, Football Insider reported that Garry Cook was in contention to join the West Midlands side with American financier Tom Wagner closing in on taking control of a chunk of the club.

Cook's influence could potentially steer Birmingham towards Hughes, with Cook and the current Bradford boss previously working together at the Etihad Stadium.

If Cook does end up being appointed, that could help Blues in their potential quest to secure a move for the 59-year-old, with the latter seemingly being considered as a serious option.

Should Birmingham City look to replace John Eustace?

Considering Eustace has guided Birmingham to a reasonably comfortable finish, it would be extremely harsh if Blues were to get rid of him now.

He may not be everyone's cup of tea, but he's done a much better job than many people expected and should be given next season to make his mark before a decision is made on his future.

Blues shouldn't be standing still, but having stability will be vital and Eustace has provided that, with the ex-Watford player dealing with off-field speculation extremely well.

Hughes does have an excellent CV - but bringing him in would be quite a risk and there are no guarantees that a big name would thrive at St Andrew's. Harry Redknapp's failed spell in the Midlands proves this point.

Eustace knows his current players like the back of his hand and has managed to squeeze the best out of them at times, so he's probably the best candidate to take the club forward at this stage.

If he struggles next season, Hughes should be in the frame to replace him but it seems pointless to make an approach for the Welshman now, especially with the 59-year-old unlikely to be given permission to hold talks with other clubs until Bradford's play-off campaign is over.