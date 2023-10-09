Highlights Sacking John Eustace and hiring Wayne Rooney would be a mistake as Eustace has done an outstanding job at Birmingham City since taking charge.

Despite concerns about his style of play, Eustace has exceeded expectations and has the team performing above their weight.

Eustace has reportedly not yet been told his job is under threat while Rooney is keen to return to the UK.

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has reportedly not yet been told that his job is under threat despite claims Wayne Rooney is set to take charge at St Andrew's.

Blues beat local rivals West Bromwich Albion 3-1 on Friday night and are sixth in the Championship as we head into the October international break but that has not stopped rumours circling about Eustace's future.

What is the latest with John Eustace at Birmingham City?

Multiple reports emerged over the weekend that Rooney, who left DC United at the end of the 2023 MLS season, was on Birmingham's radar as Eustace's future was in doubt.

The new American owners are said to have explored making a 'big-name appointment' after they completed their takeover in the summer and it is said they see the former England captain as someone with the "profile, potential and status to elevate the club".

It is thought the move would be driven by CEO Gary Cook.

BBC journalist Aaron Paul has since claimed that Rooney is likely to arrive at Birmingham "very, very soon" with John O'Shea and Ashley Cole expected to join as coaches.

However, a report from The Times has indicated that while the ex-Manchester United striker is someone that the club likes, Eustace has not been told that his job is under threat.

Rooney is understood to be intent to return to the UK after his spell in the US to be closer to family.

Would replacing John Eustace with Wayne Rooney be the right call?

It would be madness to sack Eustace and hire Rooney at this point in time.

The former has done an outstanding job at Birmingham since he took charge in the summer of 2022.

They exceeded expectations by remaining clear of the relegation battle last term and despite plenty of squad turnover over the summer, have been one of the Championship's surprise packages this term.

It has not been all plain sailing, of course, and concerns have been raised at times about his style of play but there can be no denying that Eustace has Blues punching above their weight.

From what we've seen so far, he looks like one of the EFL's more exciting young coaches and deserves the full trust of the Birmingham owners.

Tom Wagner and co. have been a breath of fresh air at St Andrew's so far but replacing Eustace with Rooney would be a mistake and risks losing the trust of the supporters.

As for Rooney, he did a good job at Derby and nearly steered them clear of relegation to League One under very, very difficult circumstances.

He will surely get another chance to prove his mettle in the EFL but what we've seen from him as a coach so far does not suggest he is an upgrade on Eustace.