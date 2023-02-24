John Eustace transfer reveal sends a direct message to whoever’s in charge of Birmingham City this summer: Opinion

It still remains to be seen as to who is going to be in charge of Birmingham City this summer transfer window, but John Eustace is already making it clear as to what he wants in the market.

The Blues have been subject of takeover speculation for much of this season but nothing has come to fruition thus far.

As things stand, there is hope that a deal led by Keith Pelley can be sorted in the relatively near future, with talks taking place over a deal worth around £35m.

Of course, with what has gone on before in recent years at Blues, few fans will be getting excited about that happening until it has happened and manager Eustace will be feeling the same, which of course is frustrating when he will want to be planning for the summer window and making signings.

Eustace has done a solid job this year in the face of some off-field difficulties and he has made it quite clear that one of the deals he wants to make happen in the near future is for Dion Sanderson, with the defender starring on loan at the club from Premier League side Wolves.

Sanderson is currently injured and will be out for several weeks but he has already made an impression big enough for Eustace to want to keep him at the club permanently.

Quoted by Birmingham Live, he said:

“Dion has been a fantastic player for us this season. He is a true leader, seeing his development last season from when I was at QPR to now is fantastic. I knew that he had got that in his locker – that’s why we brought him in at the start of the season.

“He is a player we want to keep and to lose him now until the end of the season is a massive blow to us. However, it gives somebody else the opportunity now to step up and lead by example. I am pretty sure he is going to be out for a large part of the remainder of the season.

“Absolutely I want the club to look at signing him. It’s an injury but he is a young player who has had a fantastic season up to now. I think he has proved his worth, the fans love him to bits, like we all do here at the football club.”

This, then, should serve as a message to whoever is running the club this summer.

Of course, part of the message is that he wants to sign Sanderson but also he wants to be getting work done now in terms of targets and identifying them and getting plans in place.

With ownership up in the air, those plans naturally cannot be properly formalised until the boardroom is sorted and Eustace evidently wants to see it worked out soon.

He believes he’ll be able to attract quality signings like Sanderson to the club, and it’s up to those above him to put the structure and environment in place to make that happen.

